With the fall season wrapping up for most this weekend, the All-League teams for the CTL were announced and several athletes from the area were recognized for their achievements.
Volleyball
The 1A state champion Chelan Goats notably (but also unsurprisingly) were well represented with five girls (Emma McLaren, Elly Collins, Katie Rainville, Leanna Garfoot and Morgyn Harrison) making first-team and McLaren being named CTL Player of the Year.
Cascade’s Samantha Akers rounded out the rest of the first-team and Chelan’s Olivia Strandberg, AJ Gueller made second-team.
Soccer
Cascade and Cashmere have both dominated the CTL in soccer the past several years so naturally, their players tend to fill the first and second-team at the end of the season.
This year was no different with five girls from each school being selected for the first team. For Cashmere, Chloe Diaz, Clare Norman, Carley Diaz, Angelica Walkley and Grace Hammond; and for Cascade, Kascia Muscutt, Molly Wiser, Truh Merriman, Stella Johnson and Devan Archer.
Cashmere’s Chloe Diaz, who scored 14 goals and recorded 19 assists on the season, was named the CTL Player of the Year.
Kodiaks forwards’ Alexa Rodgers and Tori Driscoll were named to the second-team along with Bulldogs’ Natalie Dart, Ali Ball, Gabriella Burts and Chelan’s Mia Bordner, Ashley Sams.
Football
Omak finished with another perfect record and boasted the top two players in the CTL in Tanner’s Hall (RB) and Sackman (DL), who were named offensive and defensive MVP.
But Cashmere, Cascade and Chelan received some recognition as well.
For Cashmere, Sam Phillips (QB), Cole Scott (OL, DL), Colson Brunner (OL), Brooks Elliott (WR), Nate Phillips (WR) and Javier Reyna (RET) were named to the first-team and Tucker Weatherman (OL), Brayden Weatherman (LB) and Duke Odenrider (LB) made second-team.
Cascade’s Hunter Reinhart (OL), Teague Duncan (RB), Eric Rosario (DL) and Cody Enloe (DB) made first-team while Ben Sunitsch (WR) was named to the second-team.
Chelan had Tobin Wier (WR), Kyle Jackson (WR) and JD Gonzales (LB) on first-team and Jake Keen (OL), Elijah Morris (DL), Gunner Gleasman (LB), Arnie Castrejon (DB) and AJ Martinez (K) on second-team.
Cross Country
Though the Cascade boys were CTL Champs, Cashmere’s Rob McManus was named boys' Runner of the Year while Okanogan’s Lexi LaDoux was voted the girls' Runner of the Year.
Landon Davies, Derek Richardson and Owen Bard were voted to the first team for Cascade along with Cashmere’s Kinser, McManus and Chelan’s Chris Knight.
For the girls, Sydney Smith, Eleanor Nelson (Cashmere), Teegan Silva, Mireya Garibay (Chelan) and Zoe McDevitt (Cascade) made first-team.
The All-State teams should come out here in a few weeks, but regardless, solid season to all of our NCW teams.