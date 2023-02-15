NCW — With the 2022/2023 regular season over and the postseason still in motion, the CTL All-League Wrestling Selections are in.
The CTL District Championship went to Omak, and their head coach, Dean Agee, was named Coach of the Year.
The boys' Wrestler of the Year honors went to Cashmere’s Hugh Wheeler at 152 lbs. The Bulldogs also won the Team Sportsmanship Award.
The girls' Wrestler of the Year honors went to Cascade’s Mya Herrera at 105 lbs.
For the boys, the First Team honors for Cascade went to Angel Sandoval at 113 lbs.
For Cashmere, the honors went to Hugh Wheeler at 152 lbs, Genaro Reyna at 170 lbs, Dawson Spies at 182 lbs, and Luke Jacobson at 195 lbs.
For Chelan, the honors went to Sebastian Cisneros at 120 lbs.
For Omak, the honors went to Darrell Nanpuya at 132 lbs, Jessie Garcia at 138 lbs, Caden Johnson at 145 lbs, Talon Cate at 160 lbs, and Noah Bigboy at 285 lbs.
For Quincy, the honors went to Saidt Alvarez at 106 lbs, Jace Reyes at 126 lbs, and David Medina at 220 lbs.
For the boys, the Second Team honors for Cashmere went to Garrett Edwards at 132 lbs, and Trenton Mason at 145 lbs.
For Omak, the honors went to Tameron Hall at 106 lbs, Makya Matt at 120 lbs, Ryder Abrahamson at 126 lbs, Andrew Ratliff at 138 lbs, Brain Juarez-Lopez at 220 lbs, Derik Gomis at 182 lbs, and Xavier Cardona at 285 lbs.
For Quincy, the honors went to Izyk Vasquez at 113 lbs, Brody Wallace at 152 lbs, Jonathan Rojas Aguilar at 160 lbs, Kaleb Klempel at 170 lbs, and Christian Avila at 195 lbs.
For the boys, the Honorable Mention wrestlers for Cascade were Abraham Gonzalez at 106 lbs, Cruz Martinez at 113 lbs, Karsten Bowles at 120 lbs, Jeffry Palacios at 145 lbs, and Quinlan Wilson at 182 lbs.
For Cashmere, those wrestlers were Juan Diego Cacho at 132 lbs, Jayden Myers at 152 lbs, Owen Graves at 160 lbs, Ian Garzon at 170 lbs, and Everardo Lopez at 285 lbs.
For Chelan, that wrestler was Jason Pritchard at 195 lbs, and for Omak, that wrestler was Bryar Jensen at 126 lbs.
For Quincy, those wrestlers were Dylan DeTro at 138 lbs, and Robert Bensch at 220 lbs.
For the girls, the First Team honors for Cascade went to Mya Herrera at 105 lbs. For Omak, the honors went to Myah Smith at 190 lbs, and Kiona Michel at 235 lbs. For Quincy, the honors went to Allison Guerrero at 100 lbs, Alondra Cordova at 115 lbs, and Michelle Acevedo at 130 lbs.
For the girls, the Second Team honors for Omak went to Maya Yaksic at 235 lbs. For Quincy, the honors went to Hayden Morris at 120 lbs, and Jourdan Ferguson at 130 lbs.
The Honorable Mention wrestler for Cascade was Karlyn Kocher at 105 lbs, and Chelan’s Amiee Gordon at 130 lbs. For Omak, those wrestlers were Nattalyn Carriker at 110 lbs, Hayden Velasco at 125 lbs, Kinsey Christoph at 140 lbs, and Bobby Jo Dick at 170 lbs. For Quincy, those wrestlers were Crystal Vargas at 120 lbs, Ashley Rosas at 135 lbs, and Estefhanie Rodriguez at 235 lbs.
