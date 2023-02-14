CHELAN — Saturday night was nearly an upset for Cashmere boys basketball. For the fourth time this season, Cashmere and Chelan met on the court. Based on the previous outcomes, you might wonder if it would be much of a game for Chelan. It was. And their season nearly ended while being hobbled by illness.
The game was close, and the Bulldogs led much of the way. At halftime, Cashmere was up 35-31. But with two minutes left and a glimmer of hope on the scoreboard, as the Bulldogs led by 10 points, Chelan responded.
The Goats went on a late run that finished with a lay-up in the final seconds to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Chelan carried that momentum through with an early 8-0 run and barely looked back.
Dylan Jay led Chelan with 34 points, 24 of which were shared between the fourth quarter and overtime. Braiden Boyd scored his 1000th career point during the game and finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
"With all the illness we have been facing, it would have been easy to look for excuses to quit but this team showed a ton of grit tonight,” Chelan Head Coach Tony Callero said.
Rylan Nelson led Cashmere with 22 points, and Landon Baker followed with 18.
Cashmere finished their season with a record of 7-14.
Chelan’s record improves to 12-10.
Chelan will play at Quincy Tuesday in another loser-out District game at 7:30 p.m.
Chelan ends Quincy’s season to advance in Districts
Yet another loser-out game for two CTL teams Saturday night. The Chelan girls' basketball team ended Quincy’s season in another close contest 41-33.
This was the fourth game between these two teams, and only one of them wasn’t close. Quincy earned the first win, but the rest had been all Chelan, and it broke a two-game losing streak.
Chelan’s first quarter was a 16-1 run that sustained them through much of the game. Quincy responded before half by outscoring the Goats 12-7. That first quarter proved too much to overcome, even when the Jackrabbits outscored the Goats in the second half 20-18.
Quincy ends the season with a record of 6-14. Chelan’s record improves to 6-14.
Chelan will play at Omak in another loser-out play-in game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone