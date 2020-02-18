CASHMERE — With the CTL playoffs officially wrapped up and the Cashmere boys’ and girls’ both repeating as district champs, the All-League basketball teams were released this week.
There should be no surprise that Cashmere brought home the top honors with Hailey Van Lith (senior) and Sam Phillips (junior) both earning CTL Player of the Year nods.
Boys
The Bulldogs have dominated this award really over the past three seasons with Tyler Kert taking home the honor in 2018, Mason Landdeck in 2019 and now Phillips in 2020. Head coach Levi Heyen was also named Coach of the Year for the second-straight season, which he attributed to his team.
And who could blame him really?
Despite losing what ScorebookLive deemed as one of the top 10 shooters in the state (Landdeck), Cashmere actually improved this season, going from (10-2) in league play to a perfect (12-0).
“It makes coaching a lot easier when you have really good basketball players, and we do,” Heyen said Tuesday. “Sam has been dominant all year and we’re happy for him, it’s well deserved. And then for Carter and Nate to make first team and Brooks and Reid to make second, it goes to show that we have good players that play well together.”
The Bulldogs dropped the first two games of the season but then won 18 of their next 19. They closed out the regular season on a 10-game winning streak before beating Okanogan — for a third time in the last 11 days — by 14 this past Saturday to claim their second-straight district title.
Instead of a one-man show, which games last season eventually turned into, the Cashmere offense looked fluid.
“We realized we are a better team and we are more dangerous when the ball moved around and everyone touches it,” Heyen said. “There are possessions where everyone touched the ball twice; just really unselfish basketball. Even if guys aren’t getting shots, if they are touching the ball at least they’ll play harder on defense, get back in transition and do all the little things.”
Cashmere’s biggest improvement has been on defense. Last season, the Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 65 points per game. This season: 47.
“We’re playing with essentially the same group, but it’s hard to score down in the SunDome, so giving up 65 per game last season, we realized how important defense was,” Heyen, whose Bulldogs were knocked off by King’s Way Christian in the first round of state in 2019, said. “We made bigger strides than we thought, the guys just decided this was something they wanted to do before the season and it’s helped on nights we don’t shoot well.”
Cashmere will get a chance at a little redemption with a (potential) crossover game against Medical Lake — Cashmere’s last loss — Saturday at home if Medical Lake can beat Newport Wednesday night.
“That’s the one stain on our resume,” Heyen said. “We held them to 44 in regulation but shot 16-for-61 in the game. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole but we’re hoping we can play the same defense and, hopefully, knock down a few shots. It left a (bitter) taste in our mouth last time, but we’ll get another crack at them and we’re playing pretty confident.”
Girls
While Van Lith, who averaged a shade over 33 per game this season earned the top honors, the Grace’s — Hammond and Erdmann — were named to the first-team after averaging 10.7 and 7.5 points per contest.
Hammond, a 5-foot-4 shooting guard, shined in her role as a knock-down 3-point shooter and Erdmann tightened up her post-defense this season to compliment her dominant inside game. Both were well-deserving of the recognition.
Riley Johnson rounded out the all-league teams, being named to the second team after averaging 5.3 per game.
Unlike the boys, the Cashmere girls will not have to worry about a crossover game, advancing instead straight to regionals where they will likely be the No. 1 seed and get a game in the NCW region.
Regionals begin on Friday, February 28.