CASHMERE — It’s not every day you get to snap someone’s undefeated record. Saturday night, the Cashmere girls' basketball team added another feather to their cap when they upset the number one ranked 2B team in the state, undefeated at 18-0, Okanogan Bulldogs 57-50.

Cashmere held on to a slight lead through the half, led by Leah Kunz, who already had eight points and two blocks before she was sidelined by injury, 27-23.



