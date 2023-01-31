CASHMERE — It’s not every day you get to snap someone’s undefeated record. Saturday night, the Cashmere girls' basketball team added another feather to their cap when they upset the number one ranked 2B team in the state, undefeated at 18-0, Okanogan Bulldogs 57-50.
Cashmere held on to a slight lead through the half, led by Leah Kunz, who already had eight points and two blocks before she was sidelined by injury, 27-23.
Showing seasoned resilience, Cashmere’s Allie McKenna and Maddie Hammond hit critical threes in the final minutes. Katie Piepel finished with a dagger after she buried two free throws in the last seconds of the game.
Kaitlyn Bjorklund led Cashmere with a double-double: 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ellie Bessonette followed with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two steals.
Cashmere is now ranked seventh in the state.
Cashmere hosts Chelan Thursday, Feb. 2nd for 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. tipoffs.
Somehow the 30 points Landon Baker earned while shooting 50% from behind the arc, wasn’t enough for Cashmere boys basketball to pull out a win over Okanogan Saturday night.
Both teams were fourth in their respective league’s standings, but Okanogan earned a narrow victory in the final minutes 66-61. With just two minutes left, Cashmere was down one. Key plays in the last moments were enough for Okanogan to improve their record.
Cashmere’s record is now 6-12 overall. Okanogan’s overall record improves to 11-8.
Baker led Cashmere with 30 points and six rebounds. Trae Smith had 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Ryan Nelson finished with 10 points.
The Cashmere boys travel to Cascade Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone