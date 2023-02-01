LEAVENWORTH — Tuesday night, Cashmere boys basketball was poised to complete a three-peat of victories against Cascade this season.
It’s not a given, however. Both teams have struggled in the CTL, Cashmere’s only league wins have been against the Kodiaks, but after their last matchup, it could be anyone’s game.
When their first meeting with Cashmere ended in a blowout loss, Cascade responded in the second by making it a two-point game 62-60. The Bulldogs won barely, raising the question of whether Cashmere could win their third against Cascade or whether the Kodiaks first league win would be against their rival.
Cashmere showed their resilience down the stretch in another close game against the Kodiaks to earn their third league win 69-63.
Cashmere is now 3-8 in league. Cascade’s record is now 0-11.
Cashmere’s last regular season game will be Thursday when they host Chelan. Games start at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Cascade will be in Quincy on Thursday for their last regular season games. Tipoffs are 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
