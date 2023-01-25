QUINCY — Tuesday night, Quincy and Omak boys basketball continued their fight for the top spot in the CTL. Each team had beaten the other once this season, so a win or loss could change things.
But Quincy, with the league title on the line, held on for their second win over the Pioneers 83-74. The Jackrabbits were in peak form, having won six games straight, now seven, but Omak didn’t make it easy.
“We were pretty stoked to get our second in a row,” Quincy Head Coach Scott Bierlink said.
Quincy came out strong in the first half. They moved the ball with pace, hit their shots, and stagnated Omak’s offense. By halftime, the Jackrabbits had an 18-point lead 48-30.
“It was a beautiful half. The crowd was great,” Bierlink said. “Couldn’t ask for anything better. ”
But Omak is second for a reason. After the half, the Pioneers cranked up the defensive pressure. They ate away at Quincy’s lead and by the fourth quarter, were within eight points.
Quincy’s Dominic Trevino thought otherwise and sank two key threes to quickly bolster their lead with just four minutes left in the game.
“When Omak ratcheted on the pressure our turnovers increased, but we played just well enough to hold them off,” Bierlink said.
Julian Ibarra led the Jackrabbits with 22 points. Aidan Bews followed with 21. Pierce Bierlink and Ethan Gregg finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
“We have three guys averaging around 20 points. They’ve been dynamite all season. I’m really proud of their effort,” Bierlink said. “We’re really playing well right now. We’re not there yet, but we’re still climbing the mountain.”
Quincy’s record improves to 9-2. Omak’s record is now 7-3.
Quincy boys travel to Lakeside Saturday for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff. Omak boys host Cascade Friday at 7:15 p.m.
