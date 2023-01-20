CHELAN — All season, the battle for the top spot in CTL boys' basketball has been a juggling act between Quincy, Chelan and Omak.

Thursday night was a chance to settle the rankings when Chelan and Quincy squared off. Their first meeting was a nail-biter, with Quincy winning by a single basket 83 to 81.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?