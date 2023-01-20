CHELAN — All season, the battle for the top spot in CTL boys' basketball has been a juggling act between Quincy, Chelan and Omak.
Thursday night was a chance to settle the rankings when Chelan and Quincy squared off. Their first meeting was a nail-biter, with Quincy winning by a single basket 83 to 81.
While this game wasn't as high-scoring, Quincy narrowly won again, this time by just two buckets 57 to 53.
It was back-and-forth the whole way through, and defense played a heavy role. By halftime, the Goats lead by one, 27-26.
The Goats had their hands full with Quincy’s Aidan Bews, who just dropped 50 points on Royal. That’s why Chelan Head Coach Tony Callero marked him up with Braiden Boyd. Boyd stuck to Bews like glue and held him to just nine points. No small task.
“Our focus on defense was great,” Callero said. “We followed a game plan and took away all their best plays, and shut down their top scorers.”
The answer for Quincy came from the bench, Dominic Trevino. When he took to the court, he sunk five of six three-pointers and led the Jackrabbits with 16 points.
Chelan had no answer, and it was enough for Quincy to take the top spot in the CTL. It was their fifth win in a row.
Dylan Jay led Chelan with 20 points, and Boyd followed with 11. Chelan’s league record is now 6-3 while Quincy sits at 7-2.
Chelan plays Cascade in Leavenworth on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. while Quincy travels to Cashmere Saturday, with tip-off set for 5:15 p.m.
