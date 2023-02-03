QUINCY — Quincy girls basketball and Cascade both had their highest-scoring games of the season Thursday night, but it was only enough for the Jackrabbits to claim victory 71-17.

“It was a very good offensive night for us. Almost everyone scored,” Quincy Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “It was nice to get everyone involved.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?