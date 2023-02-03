QUINCY — Quincy girls basketball and Cascade both had their highest-scoring games of the season Thursday night, but it was only enough for the Jackrabbits to claim victory 71-17.
“It was a very good offensive night for us. Almost everyone scored,” Quincy Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “It was nice to get everyone involved.”
Cascade has had a fractured season. It was their fourth game, while Quincy was on their 19th. With only that few under their belt, Quincy showed their experience and hit a milestone.
“It has probably been over ten years since we’ve won six games in a season,” McCreary said. “It’s been a long time.”
Ruth Flores led Quincy with 24 points. Joceline Schaapman followed with 22. Brianna Herrera and Cloe Medina finished with 8 and 6 points.
It was enough for Quincy to take the fourth seed in the District playoffs where they’ll be matched up with Chelan as the third seed.
Chelan’s regular season record ends at 2-6 and 5-14 on the season overall.
Quincy finishes the regular season 1-8, and 6-13 overall.
“Hopefully, we can come out with a win,” McCreary said.
The game will be in Chelan on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:45 p.m.
The 15th ranked in the state Quincy Jackrabbit polished off the regular season with a win Thursday night. They hosted Cascade, and for a third time this season they beat the Kodiaks, only by a smaller margin of 86-68.
“We didn’t play very well,” Quincy Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “Cascade played better and hung around. I give them credit.”
The previous two meetings were blowouts, but Cascade saved their second-highest point total for Quincy, shrinking the previous games' point differentials by more than half.
The team was bolstered by an outstanding offensive performance from Cascade’s Hunter Stutzman, who was the night’s top scorer and garnered nearly half of the Kodiak’s points.
It was still only a few-possession-game at halftime, where the Goats held onto a thin lead of 45-32.
But Quincy, despite the off night, had two top offensive producers. One was a double-double from Aidan Bews and the other was Pierce Bierlink, whose 27 points were all 3-pointers.
For Quincy, Bews led with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Bierlink followed with 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Dominic Trevino had 12 points. Ethan Gregg had 11 points, five rebounds, and six assists. And Isaac Dearie finished with six points and 11 rebounds.
Stutzman led Cascade with 31 points, and Kai Lewman finished with 20.
“We had a couple of first-time starters and a few in foul trouble,” Scott Bierlink said. “But Cascade had a couple of seniors play really well.”
Quincy finishes the regular season 9-2. Cascade finishes the regular season 0-11.
Quincy will play Omak at Wenatchee High School for the District Title Friday at 8 p.m.
