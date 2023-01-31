NINE MILE FALLS — Quincy boys basketball has been on an impressive streak lately, but it’s not always your night when you face an opponent. What’s made all the more difficult is when that night comes as you’re facing the number two team in the Northeast 1A League — Lakeside.
Lakeside won narrowly 59-56. Quincy hit their lowest point total for the second time this season, and it broke their seven-game win streak.
“We were a step slow for whatever reason,” Quincy Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “We were able to grind, and we had our chance, but couldn’t get it done.”
Quincy led the first quarter, but Lakeside was able to edge them just enough to take the lead at halftime, 29-28.
“We played well in the third quarter and got up five or six,” Bierlink said. “Then we had three or four turnovers in a row, and Lakeside got the lead. We couldn’t close the gap.”
Julian Ibarra led Quincy with 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Aidan Bews followed with a double-double: 15 points and 15 rebounds. Ethan Gregg had 13 points, and Pierce Bierlink finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
“Credit to Lakeside. We could potentially see them again in a CTL-NEA crossover game,” Scott Bierlink said.
Quincy’s overall record is now 13-7.
Lakeside now has a 10-9 record overall.
Quincy girls basketball suffered a tough loss Saturday night against Lakeside 66-14.
The Jackrabbits were off a recent win over Liberty Bell, but Lakeside has been working with a solid record, 12-7. They held Quincy to their second-lowest point total this season.
“They dominated in every facet,” Quincy Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “It wasn’t pretty.”
Quincy was already short-handed. Two starters were out, and the Jackrabbits started three freshmen against a taller, more physical Lakeside team.
Joceline Schaapman and Ruth Flores led Chelan with six points apiece. Emily Camacho rounded out the team total with two points.
Quincy’s overall record is now 5-13.
Quincy hosts Cascade for their last regular season games Thursday at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
