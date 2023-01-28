CHELAN — When you want a real challenge you raise your hand. Chelan boys basketball hosted the number one ranked 1A team in the state Thursday night, the 15-1 leaders of the South Central Athletic Conference — the Zillah Leopards.
The Goats were fresh off a win, but Zillah was riding a 13-game tidal wave of victories. Chelan had their work cut out for them, and they didn’t hesitate.
They played Zillah close, making the game a back-and-forth battle, but some key plays in the second half lifted Zillah to another win 71-61.
Zillah had blistering offensive production in the first quarter, but Chelan adjusted and held them to six points in the second. At halftime, the Goats were only down three.
Early in the third quarter, Zillah went on a 7-0 run sparked by a defensive switch.
“I messed up by going to zone,” Chelan Head Coach Tony Callero said. “We had been playing man all night, I thought switching things up would throw them off.”
Chelan’s defense held Zillah’s top scorer to zero field goals up to that point. His offensive contributions were from the free throw line until they went to a zone and then he hit his only shot of the night, a three.
It put Zillah up six. They followed that up with a half-court trap that forced turnovers. But Chelan doesn’t know how to quit.
“We battled back in the third quarter,” Callero said. “It was even-scoring.”
That brought the Goats back to a three-point game to start the fourth quarter, but their luck was running out. Chelan’s last few possessions were all well executed.
Fouling mounted to slow the game down and give Chelan another chance at the lead, but Zillah hit their shots. It was enough to win.
“We played really well tonight,” Callero said. “Zillah is a good team. Our players stepped up.’
Dylan Jay led Chelan with 22 points and eight rebounds. Braiden Boyd finished with a double-double of 21 points and 20 rebounds and held Zillah’s leading scorer, Nick Navarre to five points.
Chelan’s overall record is now 9-9. Zillah improves to 16-1 overall.
Girls' fall in close game to 13th-ranked Zillah
Chelan girls basketball tested their mettle against the 13th-ranked Zillah Leopards Thursday night, showing their resolve and potential. The result, though, was a 61-52 loss.
“Our girls played well,” Chelan Head Coach Nick Longmire said. “We missed some opportunities — free throws and open lay-ins. They fought hard.”
The Goats were off of a recent and tight win over Quincy, and Zillah’s last three games were wins. Both were feeling good, which kept it a close game throughout.
At one point, Zillah had amassed a 15-point lead, but Joslynn Simmons strung together an offensive run that encompassed a three-point play, a steal and coast-to-coast finish, and multiple free throws. It reduced Zillah’s lead to five.
“She kept us in it,” Longmire said.
That five-point difference was one Chelan routinely hit throughout the night, even in the final minutes.
Simmons led the Goats with 13 points. Arabelle Finch followed with 12. Brynn Hughbanks and Kira Sandoval finished with 10 and 9 points, respectively.
Chelan’s overall record is now 3-11.
Zillah’s record is 12-5 overall.
“Things are starting to come together,” Longmire said. “Our record isn’t great, but we have a legitimate shot at getting a postseason crossover game.”
Quincy earns back to back wins over Winthrop
WINTHROP — Just three weeks ago, Quincy completed a 55-26 performance, bolstered by impressive shooting, over the Mountain Lions.
“The first time we played Liberty Bell we had an incredible shooting night,” Quincy Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “Tonight was a different story.”
Thursday night, the Jackrabbits were looking to repeat on the road, and despite a slow start, they rallied and won 49-37.
Quincy’s shooting was cold in the first half, but they relied on their defense, forced turnovers through their press and earned points off quick transitions to maintain a lead.
The second half was a bit different.
“I think we had 20 points in the third quarter,” McCreary said.
Liberty Bell slowed things down with a zone defense, and when Quincy wasn’t forcing turnovers, they hit their shots.
“Liberty Bell shot well tonight. They were hitting everything,” McCreary said. “It took us a little bit to get in the swing of things with their zone. It wasn’t our best game, but we pulled it out.”
Joceline Schaapman led Quincy with 18 points. Chloe Medina had 10. Ruth Flores and Emily Camacho finished with 9 and 7 points, respectively.
Quincy’s overall record improves to 5-14. Liberty Bell’s record is now 3-13.
Quincy travels to Lakeside Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff.