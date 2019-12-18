LEAVENWORTH — Cascade squared off with Chelan Tuesday night in their second CTL matchup of the season. Chelan, who shutout Cascade last season, were especially eager coming off a recent close loss to Okanogan in their first CTL game. Both teams were looking for their first CTL win and at several points throughout the night it was anyone’s game. But when the shots finally fell they fell in droves for Chelan in the second half and it gave them the victory 80-59.
Both teams came out hungry. Cascade got on the board first when Bret Fraker lofted a pass to Isaac Cortes who finished it in the post. Chelan quickly tied then gained the lead when Drake Bird stole the ball and swung it to Connor Wilson who hit the three 5-2.
Chelan, who struggled to hit their shots in the first half, in spite of getting several second-chance opportunities, were unaffected at the free-throw line hitting the vast majority throughout the night and it gave them the lead even withstanding Fraker’s jumper from the elbow with five seconds left in the first quarter to reduce the lead 17-12.
“We executed our offense and they had trouble stopping (Cole) Warnaca inside,” said Cascade Boys Head Coach Paul Fraker.
The second quarter was quite the battle. It began when Cascade went on a 10-4 run that regained the lead when Cameron Ostrem lobbed it deep to Warnaca who leaped, caught and laid it in 22-21. Chelan’s Cade Christopherson hit two free-throws to take back the lead 23-22.
The lead changed hands again when Warnaca drove to the basket, pump-faked and passed to Hans Schlyer who finished the play 24-23. Warnaca hit a jumper on the next possession to increase the lead 26-23.
Then Chelan responded. First, Wilson hit two free throws to get within one and then, over a minute later with five seconds left, he dribbled down the side of the court to lay it in and regain the lead just before halftime 27-26.
“We shot a lot better in the second half,” Chelan Boys Head Coach Jeff Pearl. “I think the difference for us was moving to a zone defense.”
It became very clear in the second half that whatever lid covered Chelan’s rim in the first half was gone. In this quarter alone they scored 32 points and more than half of those came from behind the arc.
Cascade was no slouch, knocking down 20 of their own.
This trend rolled into the final quarter and Cascade would get within 13 but with just under a minute and a half left in the game Chelan would go on an 8-0 run capped by a deep three from Wilson and a couple more free-free throws.
“I think the discrepancy in our league is gone,” said Pearl. “Cascade is going to get some teams this season. We feel fortunate to have battled back in the second half. It was nice to see them respond. A lot of respect to Paul (Fraker) you can see these guys getting better.”
“I was 95 percent sure they were going to go zone in the second half and they did,” said Fraker. “So that gave us a little trouble and it was a good adjustment on their coaching staff’s behalf. I was really happy with the way we battled back in the fourth quarter and kept it a game.”
Chelan’s Wilson had a big night finishing with 30 points and Cascade’s Warnaca wasn’t far behind with 25. Chelan’s CTL record improves to 1-1 and Cascade’s drops to 0-2. Chelan plays Brewster Friday, Dec. 20 in Brewster at 7:30 p.m and Cascade plays Omak Friday, Dec. 20 in Omak at 7:15 p.m.
CTL Girls Basketball
Chelan holds off Cascade for first CTL win
LEAVENWORTH — Cascade, and Chelan faced off in their second CTL game of the season Tuesday night and both were searching for their first victory. Chelan had the upper hand having won every game when they met the Kodiaks last season and have already won outside of league play. Chelan would win but not in the way they were used to, battling Cascade throughout the night who kept the game within competitive reach before the Mountain Goats took the victory 51-44.
The Goats were the first on the board after Molly Oswald collected an offensive rebound and put it back for two. About a minute and a half later Cascade’s Emma Halseth hit a midrange jumper off of an inbound pass to tie the game 2-2. The Kodiaks took the lead when Kascia Muscutt drove baseline for a lay-in 6-4. Then the Goats went on a short run when, with 15 seconds left in the quarter, Hayley Watson hit her shot off an inbound play to tie the game 8-8.
“We threw the ball away a whole lot,” said Chelan Girls Head Coach Rob Huddleston. “We didn’t make plays when we needed to.”
The Goats were having trouble hitting their shots, creating good looks and often getting second chances but they didn’t always fall their way. The Kodiaks had trouble pulling down rebounds but they rarely had trouble dismantling Chelan’s full-court-press, which normally causes turnovers.
“We gave them too many rebounds and turnovers have been plaguing us,” said Cascade Girls Head Coach Dane Lewman. “Less this game but we still had them. It’s about us coming together and being on the same page.”
Cascade quickly got the lead when Muscutt stole the ball and found Autumn West behind the arc who hit the three but that’s the largest lead they’d see.
Chelan went on an early 13-1 run to recapture the lead and create some distance largely fueled by a big night from Ashley Sams who showed a lot of her versatility. Chelan led at halftime 28-19.
The third quarter, like the first, was a bit of a defensive standoff. Not many shots were allowed and if they were both teams struggled to hit them. Chelan still led at the end of the quarter 36-27.
The final quarter was a battle. With two minutes left, Cascade’s Muscutt hit a three to reduce the deficit to seven and Chelan’s immediate response was to hit one of their own when Booh Huddleston shot a deep step-back three to reinstate the lead 47-37. Then, with one minute left, Muscutt drove down the lane and was fouled on the shot. Seconds later the referee called a technical foul on Chelan doubling her free-throws to four and she sunk them all. With 58 seconds left Chelan led at 49-43.
“Chelan’s got a great group,” said Lewman. “They have a ton of shooters that we silenced for a while. We have to figure out how to handle the pressure on the inside. There was no quit in (my team). They just kept fighting back.
It was a valiant effort from Cascade but Chelan would hit a couple more free-throws to seal the deal in a hard-won contest 51-44.
“(Sams) played the best game of her career,” said Huddleston. “She did a great job.”
Chelan’s Sams finished with 24 points and Cascade’s Muscutt was close behind with 18. Chelan’s CTL record improves to 1-1 and Cascade’s drops to 0-2. Chelan plays Brewster Friday, Dec. 20 in Brewster at 6 p.m. Cascade plays Omak Friday, Dec. 20 in Omak at 5:45 p.m.