CASHMERE — I’m not sure if anyone outside of Cashmere thought the Bulldogs would be able to maintain their stranglehold on the CTL after their leading scorer from last season, Mason Landdeck, announced his transfer to Zillah in August.
But that’s just what the Bulldogs (16-3) have done, and (arguably) got better in the process.
They’ve rattled off nine straight victories — after beating Cascade 61-41 Thursday on Senior Night — and collected wins in 16 of their last 17 games, rising to No. 3 in the basketball RPI with one week left in the regular season.
The key to their success: tough defense and unselfishness.
“Offensively we’re so balanced but we play hard defense and that has really been the main driver,” Cashmere head coach Levi Heyen said after Thursday’s win. “We also have great play-makers. Sam (Phillips) can make plays, Nate (Phillips) and Reid Smith can shoot the lights out, Ty Schoening can knock down some open shots and Carter Alberts and Brooks Elliott have been tough inside all season.”
“We got five guys that can score in double-figures any night. But they don’t care who scores. All they want to do is win and make the right play to find and open guy. They’re just playing some great unselfish basketball right now and it’s fun to watch.”
Three players scored double-figures Thursday night. Sam Phillips led the way with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Alberts chipped in 12 points and grabbed 10 boards and Smith buried two 3-pointers en route to 10 points and three assists. Elliott finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Cashmere opened the game on a 6-0 run and led 11-2 before the Kodiaks started to chip away.
Cascade’s Isaac Cortes — who finished with a team-high 14 points — drained a 3-pointer to pull the Kodiaks within a basket with two minutes left in the quarter, but that would be the closest Cascade would come. Cashmere scored seven of the next nine points to take an eight-point lead into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs showcased their defense in the second, holding the Kodiaks to just five points while forcing six turnovers in the quarter.
The game was essentially over at halftime.
Cascade got its offense going in the third, but the Kodiaks were unable to stop Phillips or Alberts inside. Cashmere outscored Cascade 32-26 over the final two quarters to win by 20.
“We’re obviously happy with the streak we’ve been on and we’ve been playing pretty well,” Cashmere head coach Levi Heyen said after Thursday’s win. “It’s always good to get a win on Senior Night in your last game at home. Hopefully, we can get one more, but we’re going to have to earn that one.”
Cashmere has one game left in the regular season — next Tuesday at Okanogan — before playing Okanogan again in the CTL Championship on Saturday, February 15 at Eastmont High School. If Cashmere wins that one, they’ll host an NEA crossover game.
“I told the kids in December (after we hit 14 3-pointers) that we wouldn’t do that again but then we hit 15 against them on Tuesday,” Heyen said. “I’m convinced we won’t do that again so our defense has to be really good. We’ll try to keep them in the 40’s.”
All things go right, a potential date with Landdeck and Zillah could happen at state, which is definitely enticing. Cashmere just has to take care of business first.
Tipoff in Okanogan on Tuesday is at 7:15 p.m.