CASHMERE — The Cashmere Bulldogs were set for a tough homecoming game on Friday night, but came out on top 21-20 against an Okanogan Bulldogs team they haven’t beaten since 2013.
“It was a great crowd, great atmosphere,” Cashmere Coach Bryan Bremer said after the win.
Cashmere was down seven at halftime, but clawed their way into a lead. The teams traded touchdowns, but Okanogan missed a PAT to open the door for Cashmere with the score 14-20.
With just over six minutes left in the game, Cashmere quarterback Sam Phillips completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Javi Reyna to put Cashmere ahead 21-20. On their next drive, Okanogan couldn’t get anything going and had to punt the ball away with about 4 minutes to play.
That’s when the Cashmere offense decided the game with a couple of first downs. The game ended with Cashmere kneeling down to run out the clock.
Phillips finished 17-for-28 for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns and running back Korben Agidius had 12 carries for 74 yards. Cashmere is now (2-1) in the CTL and Okanogan is 1-1 and 4-3 overall.
“I was really happy with these guys,” Coach Bremer said, “especially the senior class, we talked a lot about leaving a legacy this week... They put their stamp on this game and I could not be more excited about the result… I’m really proud of the effort.”