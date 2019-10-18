PESHASTIN — The Chelan Goats picked up their first Caribou Trail League win of the season Friday night with a hard fought 13-7 overtime victory over Cascade. Defense ruled the day in this rainy affair.
Neither team could muster much offense through three quarters. Both teams scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter, ultimately forcing overtime.
Cascade picked up a break in the first quarter as the Goats fumbled. The Kodiaks took over the Chelan 45-yard line. They were able to drive down to the 15-yard line, thanks to a pass interference call.
Cascade lined up for the 32 yard field goal attempt, but the Goats jumped offsides. The Kodiaks tried to go for it on 4th and one and failed. The game was tied 0-0 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, the Kodiaks drove to the Chelan 20-yard line but stalled, thanks to some solid Goat defense. Arturo Avila came up short on a 35-yard field goal.
The Goats fumbled again just before the half, giving Cascade the ball at the Goat 20-yard line. Still the Kodiaks could not muster the offense to get in the end zone. Avila tried a 35-yard field goal and missed.
The game was knotted at 0-0 at the half.
The rain picked up in the second half. Cascade had the ball to start the second half but could not get the offense going. Punter Julian Alvarez hit a beauty which pinned the Goats at the 2-yard line.
Behind the running of Julio Alatorre, the Goats moved the into the Kodiak territory before stalling on downs.
The Kodiaks, just before the end of the third quarter, made a big gain as quarterback Cole Warnaca passed 31 yards to Cody Enloe. Cascade drove to the Goat 28-yard line. On 4th and seven, Warnaca passed 28-yards to Ben Sunitsch for the game’s first touchdown.
This came at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Cascade led 7-0.
Chelan responded with a drive of their own, beginning at their own 26-yard line. They relied on the running of senior running back Tobin Wier. The senior carried the ball the whole way as the Goats marched down the field in 18-plays.
Wier scored on a two-yard dive on fourth and goal. That tied the game at 7-7 with 4 minutes to go in regulation. Neither team could do anything with the time remaining, so the game went to overtime.
Chelan won the toss and elected to defend first. First play, running back Teague Duncan was stopped for no gain. Second play, Warnaca threw incomplete. On third down, Duncan took the draw play to the Goat 15-yard line.
Avila tried the 32-yard field goal but missed. Chelan needed only three plays as Wier carried the ball three times. He scored from 14-yards to end the game. The Goats prevail 13-7.
“It was a lot of fun. That was just a great high school football game,” said Chelan Head Coach Travis Domser.
In overtime, Domser felt like his team was in pretty good shape.
“We just put it in the hands out senior running back and our guys up front. They really just kind of got it done. We didn’t want to make a mistake. We have a good kicker,” Domser said. “We wanted to be on defense first obviously. We were just going to pound it and see what happens. Sometimes you take chance and you pop one.”
With the win, Chelan improves to 1-2 in the CTL. Cascade falls to 0-2 in league play. Both teams are 4-3 overall.
A somber Cascade Head Coach Dom Coffin did not have much to say after the game.
“We didn’t come to play. They just came out ready to play and we didn’t. We just need to get healthy and ready to go for next week,” Coffin said.
Next week, Cascade plays at Okanogan (1-1, 4-3), which lost 21-20 to Cashmere on Friday night. The Goats host the league leading Omak Pioneers (2-0, 6-0).
“They are well coached. They play hard. They have great speed. They have great kids. This is CTL football now. Everyone is good. It’s a great high school football game. You want to be on top of that one at the end,” Domser said of Cascade.