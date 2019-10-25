CHELAN — The Omak Pioneers and star running back Tanner Hall continued their march through the CTL Friday night as the Pioneers pushed their winning streak to eight following a 41-17 win over Chelan at Sargent Field.
The Goats gave their best effort, but when you’re going against an undefeated team you have to play near perfect to win and Chelan made too many mistakes to pull this one out.
“Omak is a good football team, but we don’t have answers for missed tackles or dropped passes,” Chelan head coach Travis Domser said after the Goats lost their third of the season. “We all made mistakes tonight; I didn’t do a good job of handling the clock before half. But that’s the good thing about this group, when we get in the locker room no one is pointing fingers and we’re all taking the blame. We’re one step from being there, but we’re not there yet.”
Omak scored on their first two possessions of the game, with Hall punching in the first of his five rushing touchdowns on the first Pioneers opening drive. Omak extended its lead to 14-0 after quarterback Aaron Black connected with senior Josef Avena on an out-route, which Avena then tiptoed 15-yards down the sidelines for a score.
Chelan started to get their offense going at the start of the second quarter as sophomore Reed Stamps orchestrated a surgical eight-minute drive down the field. But the Goats stalled out once they got into the red zone and were forced to kick a 28-yard field goal.
Despite falling behind by two scores early, the Goats had a chance to cut the lead to four after their defense forced the Pioneers to turn the ball over on downs deep in Pioneer territory. But Chelan couldn’t get anything going offensively and were forced to trot out the kicker for a 35-yard attempt. This time, however, AJ Martinez, who has been very reliable for the Goats this season, pulled his kick just wide.
Clock management compounded the miss as the Goats left enough time on the clock for Omak to get down the field in three plays and score just before the half — essentially a 10 point swing.
Chelan got exactly what it needed though coming out of the break; the defense got a quick stop and then the offense scored immediately with Stamps hitting receiver Kyle Jackson on a slant that went 56-yards to the house.
With a lot of time left, the Goats were starting to build some momentum offensively, but their defense was ultimately unable to sustain it.
Hall went right back to work on the ensuing drive and gashed the Goats for two big runs around both tackles — the last one going for 40 yards to set the Pioneers up at the Goats’ five yard-line.
Hall punched it in on the next play.
Hall added two more rushing touchdowns on the night before getting spelled by his backup for the last couple of drives. Chelan was just unable to contain him all night.
“Hall is probably the best player in the conference,” Domser said of the senior tailback. “He helps out for sure. But overall they are a good football team and there is a reason they are (8-0). We kept our necks in there a couple of times, we just gave up too much and didn’t execute in the red zone, but I’m proud of the kids for hanging in there. Sometimes that’s how it goes.”
On their final drive of the game, Stamps connected on another quick slant, this one to receiver Quin McLaren, that went 77-yards and set the Goats up at the Pioneers one yard-line.
Senior Tobin Wier punched it in one play later on a plunge through the right side.
Though the score didn’t really matter in terms of the outcome of the game, scoring on their final possession should give the Goats a silver-lining as they get ready for Riverside next week in a crossover non-league game.
“Lots of things can happen,” Domser said. “We lost two really close ones and won a close one last week so we don’t have control over what happens for the postseason, but hopefully the seniors can send it out on a positive note. We’ll look to get everyone going next week and look to have some more fun.”
Kickoff at Riverside is at 7 p.m.