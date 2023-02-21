Omak found a State Champion in Darrell Nanpuya at 132 lbs. He won in a tie-breaker 2-1 over Montesano’s Cole Ekerson. Cade Johnson took second at 145 lbs. At 220 lbs, Bryan Juarez-Lopez took fourth. And, oddly enough, the two Pioneers had the pleasure of facing one another in the fifth-place match. Noah Bigboy-Gribble beat Xavier Cardona to take fifth and sixth place, respectively. For the girls, Kona Michel placed second at 235 lbs.
For Cashmere, Hugh Wheeler took third at 152 lbs, and Luke Jacobson placed sixth at 195 lbs.
For Quincy, Saidt Alvarez took fourth at 106 lbs, and David Medina, at 220 lbs, took second. Michelle Acevedo, for the girls, took sixth at 130 lbs.
For Cascade girls, Mya Herrera took third by pin at 105 lbs.
For the 1B/2B classification, Tonasket had a strong showing. They had three state champions. First, Aaron Polito, at 126 lbs, won by an 8-3 decision. Chris Rodriguez won by pin at 152 lbs. Ameron Bretz also won by pin at 170 lbs. Granger Sutton finished second at 220 lbs, and Logan Stucker placed third at 145 lbs. For the girls, Jacie Deebach placed fourth at 155 lbs.
Okanogan also had three state champions. First, Tanner Grooms at 120 lbs won by pin. Then Johnny Swartsel, at 195 lbs, won by a 6-0 decision. And finally, Joseph Cates at 285 lbs, won by pin. For the girls, Afton Wood at 120 lbs and Sarah Hamilton at 125 lbs both placed fifth.
Oroville had one state champion in Wyatt Elias, who won by pin at 132 lbs.
