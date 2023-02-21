Omak found a State Champion in Darrell Nanpuya at 132 lbs. He won in a tie-breaker 2-1 over Montesano’s Cole Ekerson. Cade Johnson took second at 145 lbs. At 220 lbs, Bryan Juarez-Lopez took fourth. And, oddly enough, the two Pioneers had the pleasure of facing one another in the fifth-place match. Noah Bigboy-Gribble beat Xavier Cardona to take fifth and sixth place, respectively. For the girls, Kona Michel placed second at 235 lbs.

For Cashmere, Hugh Wheeler took third at 152 lbs, and Luke Jacobson placed sixth at 195 lbs.



