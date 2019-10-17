CASHMERE — Homecoming week tends to draw out the unusual and, at times, can lead to some questionable losses, but not for the Cashmere Bulldogs, who took care of business and wrapped up their week with a 1-nil victory over the Okanogan Bulldogs Thursday night.
Cashmere has now won its last eight matches and is unbeaten in its last 11 games, dating back to the second week of the season — with six clean sheets.
During that span, Cashmere has had a couple of tough games with Okanogan. Despite dominating chances they’ve been held to just one goal in both matches — their lowest scoring output against any CTL opponent.
“They come out very defensive and organized in the back and all of our shots kept finding the keeper,” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson said after the win. “The times we did get in we were anxious and clanked shots off the bar.”
Cashmere generated 12 shots, eight of which on frame, but Okanogan’s freshman keeper, Taylor Meyer, reeled them all in.
“I thought we were able to build a much better attack in the second half though and found players in the box,” Tronson said. “(Okanogan) will give you shots from further out but you have to be patient and break them down. They rely on teams to be impatient and then counter out of it, which is an entirely different style than other teams. But we talked about creating some opportunities and we were able to get four or five good looks.”
Sixteen minutes into the second half, Gabriella Burts got one through after heading in a corner kick to the near post.
“We have a play where we whip it into the first post and see what happens, and we had a similar play that we scored on against Omak also,” Tronson said.
Cashmere controlled possession the rest of the game and continued to fire shots from just outside the box, but they were unable to add a second goal. Okanogan mustered just two shots on net the entire game, though there were a couple of tense moments in the final minutes as Okanogan had a chance to put a ball away that was bouncing around the box, that was ultimately secured by Ava Courtney.
“We just had to play it out to the flag but we took an extra touch and it got cut off,” Tronson said of the last few minutes. “That’s part of the growing part. We can put our foot down and attack like crazy, but how do we finish out the last five minutes? We’ll talk about that.”
The Bulldogs have the Homecoming weekend off and return to action on Tuesday against Chelan, which is a big one.
“If we take care of Chelan, we’re wearing black the following weekend – in the CTL league title game,” Tronson said.
Kickoff next Tuesday in Chelan is at 4 p.m.