LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade Kodiaks and Cashmere Bulldogs girls soccer teams met for the first time earlier this season and the Kodiaks won in a dramatic shootout.
There is always a bit of drama attached to every rivalry, and Saturday evening was no different. After a closely contested first half, the Bulldogs surged in the second to beat the Kodiaks 5-1.
The first half was almost a standstill. Each defense held their line, not allowing much of anything to break into the box. It was mostly a midfield game. Passes would string together before they were inevitably broken up. Occasional threats would breakthrough but only a handful of shots were on goal.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. It always is,” Cashmere Head Coach Dennis Tronson said.
The Kodiaks had the first real shot on goal, but Cashmere’s keeper reeled it in. Then, in the 26th minute, Cashmere’s Carley Diaz set up for a corner kick. She sent an arching ball right into a mass of entangled bodies and the ball kept bouncing until it hit the net 1-0. The score was the same at the half.
“It was tough,” Cascade Head Coach Javier Reyna said. “We had a pretty good first half. We had a couple opportunities but we couldn’t put them in. I don’t know what happened in the second half.”
Cascade kicked off the second half energized and it didn’t take long to even out the score. Molly Wiser collected a pass at the top of the box in the 49th minute. She spun around and drilled a low laser under an outstretched goalkeeper 1-1.
This moment was pivotal. The goal kicked the Kodiaks into a higher gear, and if the Bulldogs hadn’t responded quickly, it could have turned the momentum of the game.
Cashmere responded, however, with their second goal, just a minute later, when Kaitlyn Bjorklund chipped a cross in front of Cascade’s goal, intended for a teammate, but found the net instead 2-1.
“When they tied it up you could feel the energy coming out of their team, and we responded right away. I thought that was the turning point,” Tronson said. “It kind of sucked the wind out of what they were doing. But we still had to battle, because they just kept going.”
Cashmere’s third goal came from Ella Burts when she arched a deep shot just over the keeper and under the crossbar in the 54th minute 3-1.
“Cashmere had more control of the ball,” Reyna said. “They capitalized on the opportunities they had. It was a good first half, but they were just a better team in the second.”
The fourth goal popped out of a scramble in front of the net when Molly High tapped it in at the 73rd minute 4-1.
“In the second half, we got into the kind of game we like to play,” said Tronson. “We have got to have more possessions. We have to control the ball. And when we get an opportunity let's finish. We might not get that many. And we did.”
Diaz got her second goal, and the last for Cashmere, two minutes later in the 75th minute.
“Our backline on defense: Gennevieve Ledesma, Zoe Brown, and Angelica Walkley played outstanding to slow down Molly Wiser,” Tronson said. “I have a lot of respect for the Cascade seniors and how they play. I had four seniors on the field. They started and ended the game together. I was happy we were able to do that in our last league game.”
Cascade plays Eastmont at home this Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 5 p.m.
Cashmere plays the Panthers in Wenatchee this Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 7 p.m.