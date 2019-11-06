CASHMERE—Both Cashmere and Cascade, on Tuesday, battled hard throughout the night in hopes of earning a fourth-place seed at districts, and rivalry bragging rights. Cashmere had to win the first three sets to take that seed from Cascade, while Cascade need only win one.
An upset seemed imminent after Cashmere won the first two sets, the first 25-18, and second 25-15, going into the third set with all the momentum, but Cascade wouldn’t have it, turned the tables, and surged in the next two sets, winning the third 25-16, and fourth 25-21, to cement their seed at districts.
However, Cashmere wasn’t done. Cascade’s streak forced a fifth set, but the match was still up for grabs, and after some hard-fought rallies Cashmere came out on top winning 15-12. They lost the seed, but beat their rivals for the first time in over a decade ending their season on a high note. Whichever team was better able to capitalize on their opponent’s errors, and string a few more points together in their runs would ultimately win the set, and Cashmere was able to do that just a bit more.
“I actually feel great,” said Cashmere Head Coach Andrea Lyons, when asked about her team’s
performance. “It was a battle, and they came back…they have not beat Cascade in over a
decade so that was huge for them.”
When asked what made the difference between their last match with Cascade, and Tuesday night’s match, Lyons said, “I think the girls had a lot more faith in themselves. And you could see where the first two [sets], obviously, they were up, and then they got down, and they just brought themselves up out of that. When we first played them they couldn’t do that. They didn’t have that faith. I think that’s probably the biggest difference.”
Cascade Head Coach Ashley Coffin expected a little more from her team.
“We’ve just been practicing really great the last two weeks, and it doesn’t always translate to the game. I think we show up with a lot of fear, and we have got to learn how to channel it. Because I think they want it really really bad. They have the heart there,” Coffin said.
Coffin is also confident in her team’s next phase at districts.
“They have it. They totally have it. They’re a great team. They deserve to go play well, and really showcase what they can do. We still have a shot at everything we originally set out to do. They still want it just as bad. Tonight had no bearing over what happens for them on Saturday. They are still going to go in with the same mindset,” she said.
Districts take place at the Wenatchee High School main gym where Cascade will play Omak on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.