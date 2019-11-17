YAKIMA – They did it.
The Chelan Mountain Goats achieved the ultimate prize Saturday evening, winning the 1A Volleyball State Championship over the previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Kings Knights in a grueling five-set battle (25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 17-15).
And they earned it, clawing back from two sets down before outpacing the Knights in the fifth to win their second state championship in the past decade – Chelan also won in 2010 under Donene Hendricks, coincidentally against Kings.
It’s been a long time coming for head coach Jenifer Rainville, who’s had solid teams the last few years but they were unable to reach the top of the mountain.
“It feels amazing,” Rainville said after the win, “especially being down after the first two sets. The first set we had an amazing match but in the second we struggled. To come back after that and win, it’s amazing. These girls never give up; they believe in each other; we have awesome team chemistry, and it showed.”
The win caps a tremendous season for the Lady Goats, who finished undefeated (20-0) and dropped only four sets – all of which in the state tournament – on the year.
Chelan saved their best performance of the season for Saturday, with senior Emma McLaren and junior Elly Collins leading the charge. McLaren paced the Goats with 20 kills and 22 digs and Collins chipped in 19 kills and 16 digs. Junior Katie Rainville and freshman Olivia Strandberg played a phenomenal game as well and combined for 16 kills and eight blocks.
Setter Leanna Garfoot recorded a whopping 50 assists and libero Morgyn Harrison had 27 digs.
This was just a special group for Chelan, who will be losing three quality seniors, Casey Simpson, Garfoot and McLaren).
Coach Rainville was understandably at a loss for words after the match.
“It’s indescribable,” Rainville said. “This team is amazing; how they give to each other is great and how they play for one another. It was signified in sets three, four and five.”
The Goats battled with Kings in a back-and-forth first set that had six lead changes. Chelan led 15-10 at one point in the set, but the Knights took 10 of the next 14 points to take a 20-19 lead. Both teams traded points until it was 25-25, but Kings won the next two points to take the set.
That letdown seemed to carry over into the second set as Kings won the first six points and went on an 11-3 run to start. The Goats battled back but they were unable to dig themselves out of that hole and eventually dropped the set 25-16.
Despite needing to win the next three sets, coach Rainville reassured her team with a positive message in the huddle before the start of the third set.
“Just trust and believe in your teammates; know your role and go out there have some fun and play your game,” Rainville said.
It wasn’t easy, but the Goats did just that. They went on a run midway through the third set on the shoulders of Katie Rainville, Collins and McLaren. Chelan led 20-13 before Kings battled back and took a 22-21 lead, but the Goats won the next four points to win by three.
The fourth set was a dogfight with neither team leading by more than two until Chelan took a 22-19 lead late in the set, which proved huge as Chelan won 25-21.
As expected the fifth set was a beauty, juiced with emotion.
The Goats fell behind 8-4 before winning seven of the next nine points to take an 11-10 advantage. Kings charged back with a run of their own and were on a championship point, leading 14-13.
Collins would have none of it though as she hammered three straight kills to give Chelan a 16-15 lead before – in a perfect ending – Katie Rainville blasted the final kill to win the state title.
In elation, the Goats student section rushed the court to celebrate with the team before being waived off by the head ref. It was time to celebrate.
Tears of joy filled the faces as the girls hoisted the trophy, completing their cinderella season.
Next up is the parade, schedule for Monday, November 18 at 3:30 p.m.