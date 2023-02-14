DEER PARK — Several wrestlers qualified for the state tournament over the weekend at the CTL-NEA 1A Region IV Wrestling Tournament.
For Cascade, one girl qualified and placed first at 105 lbs, Mya Herrera. Two boys qualified: Abraham Gonzalez at 106 lbs and Angel Sandoval at 113 lbs.
For Cashmere, four wrestlers qualified, three of which placed second: Hugh Wheeler at 152 lbs, Genaro Reyna at 170 lbs and Dawson Spies at 182 lbs. Luke Jacobson placed third at 195 lbs.
For Omak, three girls qualified: Myah Smith at 190 lbs, and Kiona Michel at 235, both placed third. Maya Yaksic at 235 lbs placed second. Seven boys also qualified. Darrell Nanpuya at 132 lbs Caden Johnson at 145 lbs, and Noah Bigboy-Gribble at 285 lbs all placed first. Jessie Garcia at 138 lbs, Bryan Juarez-Lopez at 220 lbs, and Xavier Cardona at 285 lbs all placed second. Derik Gomis at 182 lbs placed third.
For Quincy, two girls qualified: Alondra Cordova at 115 lbs took third, and Michelle Acevedo at 130 lbs placed first. They also had two boys place first and qualify: Saidt Alvarez at 106 lbs and David Medina at 220 lbs.
The Mat Classic XXXIV will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone