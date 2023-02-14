DEER PARK — Several wrestlers qualified for the state tournament over the weekend at the CTL-NEA 1A Region IV Wrestling Tournament.

For Cascade, one girl qualified and placed first at 105 lbs, Mya Herrera. Two boys qualified: Abraham Gonzalez at 106 lbs and Angel Sandoval at 113 lbs.



