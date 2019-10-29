WENATCHEE — On a bright sunny fall day at Walla Walla Point Park, the Caribou Trail League District Cross Country Championships were held on Tuesday. This year, there were two state allocations to the CTL, which meant two teams and the top 14 runners from the boys and girls would make State.
For the boys, Cascade repeated as the boys champion. They finished with 29 points. Cashmere was second with 45, while Chelan was third with 62. Cascade Head Coach Dayle Massey said they were hoping to win the districts.
“Cashmere is really good. They came on strong this year. We thought we would have an easy time in the league, but we found out we had to really try hard. We had a good race and pulled it off, so we’re happy about that,” Massey said.
Cascade runners finished second, third, fifth, ninth and 10th. Junior Landon Davies was second.
“Derek Richardson had a really good race. His goal was to stay with Landon as far as he could. He did that and ended up getting third behind Landon. Owen Bard, who had a frustrating season, ended up having a good race. He was in fifth place,” Massey said. “That is good for him this season because he has not been racing well. Jacob Redman had a really good day. He’s been our number five runner. He was our number four and PR’ed by about 20 seconds so that was good to see.”
The sophomore Bard was the defending champion but has not had a good season due to dealing with illness.
“This whole season he hasn’t been feeling good. He had some sickness stuff going on. Today was his best race of the year so we’re hoping at State he can have an even better race. It looks like he is finally getting over whatever he had,” Massey said.
Last year, Cascade finished tied for the top spot at State. Currently, they are rated fifth on Athletic.net.
“You never know. We weren’t even that high last year and ended up tying for first. We’re hoping. We’ll do our best. It’s going to be tough. We’re certainly not the favorites, but we’ll go in there and do our best and see what happens,” Massey said.
Cashmere junior Rob McManus continued his fine season with a win at districts. With a time of 16:08, he won the race by nearly 30 seconds. Cashmere Head Coach Jeff Kenoyer said McManus has been pretty focused.
“He’s done a lot of running in the last year. At State, he finished sixth overall. He worked hard during the wintertime and had a really good track season. He worked hard all summer long. He’s pretty focused and determined,” Kenoyer said.
Cashmere sophomore Henry Nelson, usually their sixth or seventh runner, had a great race finishing 20th as their fifth runner. Kenoyer said he was one of the reasons they beat Chelan.
Also making State for the boys were senior Chris Knight of Chelan, who was fourth, senior Anndrick Espana of Chelan, who was 12th and sophomore Logan Lemings, who was 13th.
“All those kids in the top 14 in league are going to be pretty competitive at state. It should be nice,” Kenoyer said.
Kenoyer said it has been a couple of years since the Cashmere boys have been to State.
“Our best finish recently was fifth place four or five years ago. It would be nice to be in the single digits again. Hopefully, we’ll be rested and ready to go,” Kenoyer said.
The Cashmere girls were the top team with 29 points. Chelan was second with 37. Cascade was third with 63. Kenoyer said his number one, junior Sydney Smith, had a good race finishing second.
Senior Eleanor Nelson finished fourth for the fourth year in a row, he said.
“Adria Torrance ran tough. She is usually our third girl. She twisted an ankle a couple of weeks ago. Still recovering from that,” Kenoyer said. “Tristan Hoffman ended being our third girl today. She had a great sprint to the finish. She pushed it hard especially in the second half of the race.”
Kenoyer said the girls were eighth as freshmen, and eighth last year as sophomores.
“It’s been a while since Cashmere has had a top-four trophy. I think we’re a ways away from that, but it would be nice to finish higher than eighth place,” Kenoyer said.
Junior Lexi LaDoux of Okanogan was the district champ. Making state from Chelan was sophomore Teagan Silva, who was third, junior Mereya Gariby, who was fifth, senior Ashlyn Sanderson, who was ninth, junior Bella Gatzemeyer, who was 10th and senior Emily Barnes, who was 20th.
Making State from Cascade was last year’s district champ junior Zoe McDevitt, who was seventh and freshman Tillie Leroy, who was 14th.
“We were hoping the girls would finish better but Cashmere and Chelan were strong and had good days. They beat us by a lot,” Massey said.
Having Leroy make State was a surprise, Massey said.
“That was exciting. That was her goal to get in the top 14. She had to try really hard so that was really exciting to see her do that,” Massey said.
The WIAA State 1A Cross Country Meet is Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.