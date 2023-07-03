Columbia River Currents reliever Owen Erving looks down at the baseball before coming out of the game after a rough inning in game one of the doubleheader with Brewster Friday at Rec Park in Wenatchee. The Currents were swept in the doubleheader.
WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Currents have seen a lot of baseball over the past couple of weeks. The Wenatchee Valley’s 18U summer league baseball team has been on a roll since they swept a doubleheader against Ellensburg on June 21. That was until they hosted Brewster for a doubleheader at Recreation Park on Friday.
“Brewster got the best of us,” said Currents head coach Mark Brownlee.
Both games showcased potent offenses where runs climbed high and pitching struggled to find the zone. The number of walks and hit-by-pitches kept the bases full of runners and the score was a constant reminder of that.
Each side matched the other until Brewster was able to pull away in the closing innings.
“They had a lot of hitters and played good defense,” Brownlee said. “They came out on top with timely hitting.”
The pair of losses dropped the Current’s record to 18-8-1.
Before Brewster, the Currents had seen a lot of success. They won two doubleheaders against a young Cashmere team who were still in the early stages of building their pitching staff. The young team bounced back in the second doubleheader, making it much more competitive but the Currents were too consistent.
“We hit the ball well and pitched solidly,” Brownlee said.
On June 28, Brownlee and his old college teammate, Mark Horner, brought their teams to their former stomping grounds — Central Washington University. Neither Brownlee nor Horner had played in Ellensburg since the early 2000s but they were able to coach and watch their prodigal teams compete in front of their old coach, Desi Storey.
Storey just completed his 32nd year as CWU’s Head Baseball Coach and due to an umpire scheduling snafu, Storey got a front-row seat to the game, as he volunteered to umpire for a brief period.
The Currents beat SunWest (Redmond, Oregon) 8-2 in the opener, no doubt bolstered by Kollin Babst’s pitching performance. He threw a complete game — seven innings — and finished with only two walks, two runs and nine strikeouts. The Eastmont senior showcased a diverse bag of pitches — throwing fastballs, sliders and changeups.
“He had command of all his pitches,” Brownlee said.
SunWest scored both runs in one inning but after that, Babst shut them out for the next five innings.
“SunWest is a competitive, well-run team,” Brownlee said.
Game 2 flipped in the Oregon team’s favor. Their head coach’s son kept the Currents off balance from the mound.
“We never got in a groove,” Brownlee said. “There were a lot of strikes.”
The next day, after the reunion, the Currents handled Ephrata in another doubleheader. The Currents cycled in a few fresh arms to the pitching mound in both games but incoming Freshman, Jack Swedburg, was a standout. He threw a complete game — all seven innings — while giving up only one hit with a litany of strikeouts. It took him only 81 pitches to end the first game.
Game 2 was another display of pitching prowess. Tyse Lewallen, Carter Heimbigner and Austin Eakle all combined to pitch a no-hitter.
“It’s been a lot of fun this summer,” Brownlee said. “We’re heading in the right direction for the upcoming season.”
The Currents have a few games remaining before the summer league ends. Starting this Thursday, they’ll be in a multi-day tournament at Yakima Valley Community College and the following week they’ll have games against Ephrata and Brewster.
