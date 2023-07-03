230704-sportslocal-columbiacurrents 01.JPG
Columbia River Currents reliever Owen Erving looks down at the baseball before coming out of the game after a rough inning in game one of the doubleheader with Brewster Friday at Rec Park in Wenatchee. The Currents were swept in the doubleheader.

WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Currents have seen a lot of baseball over the past couple of weeks. The Wenatchee Valley’s 18U summer league baseball team has been on a roll since they swept a doubleheader against Ellensburg on June 21. That was until they hosted Brewster for a doubleheader at Recreation Park on Friday.

“Brewster got the best of us,” said Currents head coach Mark Brownlee.

230704-sportslocal-columbiacurrents 02.JPG
Brewster's Cole Aparicio, left, high fives teammate Remy Paz after scoring a run in game one of a doubleheader with the Columbia River Currents Friday at Rec Park in Wenatchee.
230704-sportslocal-columbiacurrents 03.JPG
Columbia River Currents third baseman Skylar Bryant fields a ground ball to begin a double play in the first game of a doubleheader with Brewster Friday at Rec Park in Wenatchee.


