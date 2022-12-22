ELLENSBURG — Central Washington University and football coach Chris Fisk like things just the way they are.
Following a second-place finish in the program's first season of play in the Lone Star Conference, CWU and Fisk agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced on Wednesday.
"Coach Fisk has done an excellent job in leading our football program over the last four years," CWU Director of Athletics Dr. Dennis Francois said in a release. "We know that continuity in our program is important."
Fisk has a 21-12 record over his four seasons in Ellensburg with a GNAC championship and playoff appearance in 2021. Last season the Wildcats were 6-4 with a 23-19 upset of 20th-ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville at Tomlinson Stadium.
"First off I would like to thank President Wohlpart and Dr. Francois for believing in our program and what we're trying to accomplish for not only our football team but for Central Washington University as a whole," Fisk said. "I'm thankful they believe in my abilities and chose me to continue to lead the program to the direction we have been working towards."
Huerta earns national award
With her school-record scoring performance on Monday, Central Washington's Valerie 'Sunshine' Huerta was named the NCAA Div. II national women's basketball player of the week for the second time this season.
Huerta set a CWU and GNAC record by scoring 46 points in a victory over Walla Walla at Yakima Valley College. Her points and 18 field goals ties for the second most in the nation among Div. II players this season.
She tallied 24 points against Whitman last Saturday. The Wildcats are 10-1 and ranked No. 16 by D2SIDA and No. 22 by the WBCA in this week's polls.
