After winning the Super Bowl his first year in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has failed to reach similar heights the past two season. After briefly retiring last season, only to unretire, Brady's NFL future is in limbo after Monday's loss to Dallas.

TAMPA — There's been almost no quit this year in Tom Brady, but if he does decide to retire for good this time, the Bucs' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card game may not have been a proper send-off for the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

The greatest quarterback of all time wasn't the best quarterback Monday night.



