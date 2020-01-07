Kellen Moore has a decision to make.
According to a tweet by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning, new Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would like the 31-year-old Moore to remain the team’s offensive coordinator going forward. But the Prosser product is also mulling the opportunity to return to his home state as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington.
Moore has technically only coached for two seasons, and he has never coached or recruited (or installed an offense) on the collegiate level. But in his first season as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and play-caller in 2019, Dallas led the NFL in both total offense (431.5 yards per game) and yards per play (6.5) in the regular season. The Cowboys also ranked second in offensive DVOA, second in passing offense (296.9 yards per game), second in completions of 40 yards or more (16), tied for second in third-down conversion percentage (47%), third in yards per pass attempt (8.2), fourth in yards per carry (4.8), fifth in rushing offense (134.6 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (27.1 points per game).
Of course, Moore also earned the all-time record for wins by a starting quarterback (50) while playing under former Husky head coach Chris Petersen at Boise State from 2007 to 2011. As a redshirt freshman in 2008, he was named the Broncos’ starter over senior Bush Hamdan — who, ironically, was relieved of his duties as UW’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach a day after last month’s 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State. Moore threw for 14,667 yards with 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in a prolific college career, compiling a 50-3 record in the process.
But will he bring his winning ways to Washington?
For now, we can only wait.