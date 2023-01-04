Monday night's marquee matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was attractive for millions of football fans throughout the country. But for Terry Totten, it was simply another chance to watch one of his former players shine on the game's biggest stage.
The recently retired Pittsburgh Central Catholic head coach has seen a handful of his guys make it to the NFL, one of the most recent being Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After earning his spot on the roster in 2021, Hamlin continued to make the most of his opportunities and became a starter in the Buffalo secondary this season.
On Monday evening, the McKees Rocks native looked to lead his secondary in battle against Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's high-powered offense, with the top seed in the AFC on the line. Totten tuned in at the start of the contest to see what his former star could do. Early in the first quarter, the 65-year-old walked away from his television for a few minutes. Upon return, he noticed his phone was flooded with text messages and missed calls. That's when he had learned the tragic news.
"My phone just started blowing up," Totten said. "I saw the horror that was unfolding and every call was about the positives, thoughts and prayers for his family. Everything was not about football, but his life, his safety and his family."
Hamlin was injured midway through the first quarter after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on what looked to be a routine play. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed. Lying motionless on the playing field, he was administered CPR while surrounded by teammates whose faces displayed raw emotions of fear and sorrow. He was then taken off the field and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Little information on Hamlin's status was made available immediately after his injury took place, just before 9 p.m. Hamlin's close friend and marketing representative Jordan Rooney announced via Twitter at 10:31 p.m. that Hamlin's vitals were back to normal and he was intubated to undergo further testing.
Early Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills issued a statement saying that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, that his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.
The organization concluded by saying that Hamlin, as of 1:48 a.m.,was currently sedated and listed in critical condition.
As the world waited for updates, Totten, along with others who are close to Hamlin sat and reflected upon the many memories they made with him on and off the football field. Here are some recollections by those who know Damar Hamlin best:
'A steady guy'
It's been nearly a decade since Totten first met Hamlin, but the legendary high school football coach still recalls their first encounter like it was yesterday.
"He came in during freshman orientation around May of 2013," he recalled. "He was a tall, gangly kid. He was quiet, reserved."
However, Totten says it didn't take long for Hamlin to make himself comfortable at his new high school.
"I could tell the determination in him," Totten said. "I could tell he wanted to make the best of his situation at Central Catholic, both academically and athletically."
That desire Totten noticed was put into action. In Hamlin's three years at Central Catholic, the once-gangly kid worked his way into becoming the Class of 2016's top rated defensive player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.
Hamlin accumulated individual accolades, like being selected to the Post-Gazette's Fabulous 22 team and named the 2015 Defensive Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Football News. However, his legacy at Central Catholic is far more connected to his ability to inspire others.
After falling a game shy of the WPIAL Class 4A title his junior season, Hamlin wanted nothing more than to end his time as a Viking as a state champion. Early during his senior year, Central Catholic was upset 24-17 by rival North Allegheny. The Vikings had a practice scheduled for 9 a.m. the following morning.
Hamlin, however, couldn't wait. The Vikings' captain wasted no time getting his ship in line.
"We showed up at 8:30 a.m. and he had the whole football team there and they were out on the field well before our staff arrived," Central Catholic defensive coordinator Dave Fleming told the Post-Gazette. "They were there the morning after a loss at 7:30 a.m. There wasn't a single player missing."
From that point on, Central Catholic was perfect. The Vikings won the remainder of their 13 contests, which included a 21-18 victory over Parkland at Hersheypark Stadium in the 2016 Class 4A state final.
"He held check in that locker room," Totten said. "It was natural to go along with incredible athletic ability. He was the guy we looked to and he always responded."
Hamlin's impact was also felt off the field. Despite his status as a gridiron star, Totten says he always made an effort to make everyone feel welcomed at Central Catholic high school.
"That's how Damar was. He was accommodating, he was welcoming, and because of his athletic ability and his stature, he did it from a platform of leadership. It wasn't headlining or fanfare, he was just a steady guy the whole time."
'Our leader'
In the spring of 2021, the Buffalo Bills selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the NFL draft with the 212th pick.
"You're going to get everything I have in me," Hamlin told the Bills over the phone when they called to inform him of his selection. "You won't regret it."
While Hamlin lived up to his word, giving an effort to the Bills that resulted in him becoming a starting safety, he also remained dedicated to those back in his hometown.
"We have a youth camp at Central Catholic every year," Fleming said. "Damar being one of my guys, he would come every year and address this youth camp. He would come from Buffalo, or wherever he was at, he would come back and make time. He'd spend the entire day with the kids. What a great representative of Pittsburgh, of his family. I can't say enough about him. I love the kid like he's my own son."
Like Totten, Fleming, who remains close to Hamlin and his family to this day, has spent the hours following Hamlin's collapse waiting for updates. Meanwhile, he has reached out to a handful of his other former players. During Hamlin's time at Central Catholic, the Vikings boasted a defense that was one of the most talented the WPIAL has ever seen.
The support for Hamlin stretches much further than former high school teammates. From household names like LeBron James to Tee Higgins, the player Hamlin was injured while tackling Monday evening, thousands have voiced their concerns and prayers.
"The overwhelming sentiment is: Damar is a tough kid, he's our leader," Fleming said. "He's going to pull through this. We're all praying, we're all hoping, but we're still, as he would want us to be, very positive. We're throwing positive energy in his direction."