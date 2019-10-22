September and October are great months for a road trip, so let’s pack up the SUV and chase some high pressure!
This road trip was to be a special celebration: My 70th birthday and our 45th wedding anniversary. (Let’s party like it was 1974… but I still have to be in bed by 9). The first leg of the trip was to Silvies Ranch in eastern Oregon. I have been there twice before but I so wanted Denese to see and experience the ranch if only for a brief one-night stopover. I didn’t play golf on this trip but we enjoyed happy hour in our assigned golf cart while touring both golf courses. The weather was perfect and of course, the scenery was spectacular. The highlight of our stay was the seven-course meal in the lodge that evening. Silvies Ranch did not disappoint! Denese was impressed, so mission accomplished.
Our next destination was Las Vegas. We are not much on the gambling scene so we chose to stay out at Lake Las Vegas. No casinos but a beautiful man-made lake and two terrific golf courses.
Reflection Bay Golf Club is a Jack Nicklaus design and it had all the beauty and challenge you would expect. I played it on the morning of my birthday and what a gift it was! I was paired with two local ‘kids’ who knew the layout well. One fellow was an attorney and the other was a physician’s assistant and they had game. I just tried to keep up.
The weather was ideal as temperatures hit the mid-80s by midday. I didn’t score particularly well, but it was a 10 on the fun meter.
That afternoon we rented an electric powerboat and cruised the lake. We putted by Celine Dione’s home and checked out other fancy digs as we made our way around the 20 miles of shoreline. So, golf in the morning, lake-time in the afternoon. You’d think that would be a full day. But Denese had one final gift for me that evening. Two tickets to see ‘The Eagles’ at the MGM. Holy ‘Hotel California’, Batman! Best live show we have ever seen..and we’ve seen some good ones. They’ve just announced their 2020 US tour dates so if you’ve got the time and the cash, see the Eagles’ Hotel California Tour LIVE- you will not be disappointed. The production value was 5 star. A 50 piece live orchestra, choir, brass section and laser lights crescendoed into an outrageous finale with 3 encores. WOW!
Our next stop, (now dubbed ‘Take It To The Limit’), was St. George, UT. St. George is known for its mild climate, red rocks and great golf courses. I was invited by former East Wenatchee resident and educator, Dennis Gibson, to play at his home course in Hurricane (pronounced “Her-a-kin”) just outside of St George. Sky Mountain Golf Club sits at thirty-two hundred feet above sea level and is a magnificent layout. It just so happened that Dennis was out of town that day but he paired me up with three of his regular golf buddies and we had a great time playing in their weekly men’s club. Dennis later texted me that I had won $13.50 in pro shop credit so I HAVE to go back. Twist my arm.
Over the next few days, we played tourists by visiting Valley of Fire, Snow Canyon State Park, Zion National Park and even took in a performance of ‘The Sound Of Music’, at the Tuacahn outdoor amphitheater. Tuacahn is a breathtaking setting in the red rocks of Utah about ten miles outside of St George. Google it for details and incredible images.
The next stop was Mesquite, NV, home of seven championship golf courses. We have been to Mesquite before and I have played five of the seven courses, so my mission was to play the final two.
First up was Conestoga Golf Club situated in the Del Webb community of Sun City. Conestoga has water, elevation, red rock, and ‘hold your breath’ vistas. I was paired with two fellows that were recent California transplants and they simply raved about Sun City and Conestoga GC.
It was easy to see their logic. This layout is 5 stars. It so happened that the day I played was the last day of ‘cart path only’.
Translated: 5.3 miles of walking. What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger, (but an afternoon nap was in order). Conestoga is an absolute must play if you are a visitor to the area. The next morning I had a 7:50 tee time at The Palms Golf Club located 10 miles out of Mesquite in Littlefield, AZ.
I was expecting a flat layout with no real character compared to the other world-class courses in the area.
Boy, was I wrong. The front nine was rather pedestrian, but the back nine was not. Lots of elevation changes, dog-legs, water and tight landing areas.
I loved The Palms! I was paired with two young men from, of all places, Las Vegas. They wanted to get out of the big city and mellow out for a few days in Mesquite. We had a wonderful time. As you can probably tell, I very much enjoy being paired up with complete strangers while on my golf excursions. I can honestly say that I have never played golf with a stranger that I didn’t enjoy. We all share the common goal: get the ball in the hole in the fewest strokes and LOL when you don’t.
After two weeks on the road, it was time to point the golf bus toward home. I only played golf four times in those 14 days, but golf was not the real mission for this trip. It was a time for reflection and celebration of two important milestones. 45 years with my starter-wife and a birthday that ends in a 0 is kind of a big deal.
The ranch, the lake, the Eagles, the golf and the company of the woman who has been my partner and supporter for all these years, made this a special road trip indeed. We took it to the limit for sure.
See you on the first tee.