HOUSTON – As the Mariners and their ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray were getting knocked around Minute Maid Park by the Astros on Friday night, Jerry Dipoto, the president of baseball operations and consummate deal maker, was in the process of adding another ace to his team’s starting rotation.

MLB sources confirmed mid-game that the Mariners had finalized a trade to acquire right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo of the Reds, the top starting pitcher available on the trade market in exchange for four prospects: infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.