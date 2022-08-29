220830-sports-dallas01

Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas sprints up the field on a long gain during the second quarter Aug. 18. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Here’s Exhibit A for not reading much into NFL preseason stats.

In three games, the Seahawks had 117 passes compared to 74 runs, a 61-39% pass-to-run ratio.