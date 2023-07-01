WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd rebounded from a season-low offensive performance two nights earlier against the Lynx and poured in a career-high 41 points in Thursday's rematch against Minnesota.
However, Napheesa Collier spoiled Loyd's big night and drained a contested midrange jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining to hand the Storm a heartbreaking 99-97 loss in overtime.
"It shouldn't have come down to a one possession," Loyd said. "We missed so many layups and a couple of turnovers and things like that. We have to get better in those departments."
Loyd put on a show in front of 6,894 at Climate Pledge Arena, which included hundreds of her family members and her mother Gwendolyn, who performed at halftime.
"I got to my spots," said Loyd, who converted 15 of 35 field goals, including four three-pointers and had nine rebounds. "I wouldn't say I was too efficient. I missed a lot of easy ones. Just being aggressive."
Loyd, who had six turnovers, also lamented a last-second miscue in which she dribbled the ball off her foot and out of bounds with 7.6 seconds remaining that set up Collier's game-winning shot.
"We have to get better because that's what it comes down to – getting stops and taking care of the ball," Loyd said. "That's on me."
Sami Whitcomb, who has scored in double figures in three straight games off the bench for the first time in her career, tallied a season-high 22 points while Ezi Magbegor finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for Seattle (4-11).
Forty-eight hours earlier, the Storm never recovered from a horrendous first-quarter performance when they were outscored 35-20 and lost 104-93 in a shootout at the Target Center in which Loyd had 14 points.
Thursday night looked like more of the same as Minnesota jumped on Seattle 25-12 late in the first quarter.
However, the Storm recovered in the second half, which ended with Loyd eluding Nikolina Milic on a driving layup to cut Seattle's deficit to 48-46 at halftime.
In the second half, the lead changed eight times, the score was tied six times and neither team led by more than five points.
Storm coach Noelle Quinn, who fumed about Seattle's lack of physicalilty on Tuesday, tinkered the lineup and replaced center Mercedes Russell with forward Joyner Holmes.
Quinn also inserted Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu into the rotation and the rookie forward finished with eight points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes, which more than doubled her career high.
"We were more physical," Quinn said. "I thought we did a better of rebounding and we matched up a little bit better."
This time, the Storm outrebounded the Lynx 48-36 after losing the battle of the boards 38-33 on Tuesday.
Kia Nurse connected with Magbegor in the corner for an open three-pointer that put Seattle on top for the first time at 51-50 with 8:27 left. On their next offensive trip, Loyd canned a 3-pointer in the corner that gave the Storm their largest lead at 54-50.
Loyd and Whitcomb each tallied eight points in the third quarter, which carried the Storm's offense and Seattle began the fourth period tied 73-73.
Loyd and Collier traded clutch baskets in the final minutes of regulation.
First, Collier drove through the middle of the defense for a layup and converted a short jumper to put Minnesota up 86-83.
Down 87-85, Loyd powered through two defenders in the final seconds of regulation for a game-tying layup and ripped the ball away from Collier at the other end to force overtime.
Mendjiadeu scored on a putback that gave Seattle a 97-95 lead in overtime. Two plays later, the Lynx collected two offensive rebounds before Diamond Miller tied the game with a layup 11.2 seconds left.
After a timeout, Loyd lost control of the ball, which gave Minnesota one last chance.
"The last possession before I turned the ball over, I got hit in the head and the arm and the ref standing there said 'I don't see it.'" Loyd said. "So, what are you watching? That's your job to make sure that players are protected and to call a foul a foul. This is not the first time.
"I'm frustrated as a player because I've seen it across the league. I've had refs telling me 'I didn't like it and I'm not going to call a foul.' That's bias. So, protect the players. It's not just us. It's every single team has been bothered by the refs and that tells you that something is going wrong in that department. You expect high-level plays, we expect high-level refs and we're not getting that every single night."
Collier finished with 31 points while Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller each had 19 for the Lynx (6-9).
Seattle begins a difficult five-game stretch that starts 5 p.m. Sunday against New York at Climate Pledge Arena before a challenging four-game East Coast road trip.