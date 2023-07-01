210605-sports-storm01 (copy)

The Storm mobs Jewell Loyd after she hit the game winner with no time on the clock remaining in overtime to win 105-102 over the Dallas Wings, June 4, 2021 in Everett, Wash. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd rebounded from a season-low offensive performance two nights earlier against the Lynx and poured in a career-high 41 points in Thursday's rematch against Minnesota.

However, Napheesa Collier spoiled Loyd's big night and drained a contested midrange jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining to hand the Storm a heartbreaking 99-97 loss in overtime.



