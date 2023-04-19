WENATCHEE — After a nearly a three-decade hiatus, handball has returned to the valley in the shape of the Dick Pieper 3-Wall Handball Tournament. The event will be held May 5-6 at Walla Walla Point Park.

The event used to attract dozens of competitors but over the years as other sports drew more attention, there were fewer and fewer players, but many still remain.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?