WENATCHEE — After a nearly a three-decade hiatus, handball has returned to the valley in the shape of the Dick Pieper 3-Wall Handball Tournament. The event will be held May 5-6 at Walla Walla Point Park.
The event used to attract dozens of competitors but over the years as other sports drew more attention, there were fewer and fewer players, but many still remain.
The event is organized by Mike Fabian, who is a certified handball instructor, and Larry Cordes in hopes of reviving the sport and continuing to honor Dick Pieper, former longtime sports editor for The Wenatchee World and handball player. If you’ve visited the courts, you no doubt recognize the name and the plaque at the site.
They’re hoping for 24-30 players. It’ll be a non-traditional format where two flights of A and B players compete. A players will match with every B player in their flight until everyone has been paired together once.
After a round-robin tournament players acquire individual points for the potential to compete as the top A or B player in their flight. With enough points, your flight can compete as a team against the other until a champion is crowned.
If anyone is interested in competing you can call Mike Fabian, at 509-760-5196 or Larry Cordes at 509-421-6302.
On May 5, the matches start at noon as more of a mixer and warmup. Saturday, May 6, the matches start at 10 a.m. and hope to end before it gets dark.
