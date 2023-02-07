MOSES LAKE — “It went fabulous,” Wenatchee Head Coach John Pringle said. “We won.”
Five individuals took first place: Austin Elwyn won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Aiden Grigsby won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. And Cody Westra took the top spot in the 200-individual medley.
Wenatchee also won in two relay events. First, was the 200 medley relay, which was swum by Ben Madson, Cody Westra, Austin Elwyn, and Aiden Grisby. The second was the 400 freestyle relay led by Austin Elwyn, Aiden Grisby, Nate Carmack, and Ben Madson.
The Panthers also had a few second-place finishes. Two were from Ben Madson, who placed high while still healing from a broken leg, in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Nate Carmack took second in the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Another relay team finished second in the 200 freestyle. That team was composed of Cody Westra, Hayden Riley, Jonas Malone, and Nate Carmack.
Also for Wenatchee, diver Ben Sagerser finished second.
Wenatchee had several swimmers who don’t always finish at the top, step up and help raise the team score.
“They dropped off an insane amount of time,” Pringle said. “It was fun to be a part of.”
It meant that everyone gets to go to State.
“I’m hoping we can get a couple of wildcards in. Anyone who finished third could get in — depends on how things shake out,” Pringle said.
State diving will be Thursday, Feb. 16 and State swimming prelims will be Friday, Feb. 17. The State swimming finals will be held the following day Saturday, Feb. 18. All events will be held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
