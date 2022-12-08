220720-sports-kalendeboer01 (copy)

Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer watches as his team scrimmages during the UW football Spring Preview game.

 Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — For Washington, there's more than one way to recruit.

The Huskies have 18 commits in their 2023 class, with early signing day approaching on Dec. 21. That haul includes four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz — who's also considering an offer from Ohio State — as well as five offensive linemen and four defensive backs.



