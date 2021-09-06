NEW YORK — An out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic scraped his way to a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American wildcard Jenson Brooksby on Monday to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals and three wins from tennis immortality.
Chasing a 21st major that would seal a calendar year Grand Slam, Djokovic had difficulty getting into gear against the 99th ranked Brooksby, who for a moment looked capable of derailing the Serb.
For the second consecutive match the world number one came out flat and dropped the opening set, something he will not want to do in his quarter-final when he faces Italian Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of the Wimbledon final which he won in four.
The sixth seeded Italian will mark a big step up in quality for Djokovic, who has not faced anyone ranked inside the top 50, including a qualifier and a wildcard.
The match got off to an extraordinary start as Brooksby took the first set with shocking ease.
Playing for the first time on Arthur Ashe Stadium against one of the all-time greats, Brooksby was unfazed while three-times champion Djokovic sprayed shots helter-skelter, committing 11 unforced errors to just one by the young American.
That was the wake-up call Djokovic needed and he broke Brooksby at the first opportunity in the second set, letting out a mighty roar.
Djokovic would win the second but the 20-year-old American made him work for every bit of it, particularly in a grinding fifth game that lasted close to 20 minutes before Brooksby would get the break.
The last American man standing and coming off his first ever five-setter, Brooksby began to fade in the third, going down a double break as Djokovic finally began to dial in his game.
Leading 2-1, Djokovic continued to improve in the fourth and moved clear with a double break and offering zero break point opportunities to his opponent before sealing the win.
Harris wins battle of big servers to reach U.S. Open quarters
Unseeded South African Lloyd Harris stormed into his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a crushing 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory over American Reilly Opelka on Monday.
The 24-year-old Harris, whose previous best performance at a major was his run to the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year, will next face fourth seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.
Harris, who dispatched seventh seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the previous round, won an incredible 92% of his first-serve points, smashing 36 aces and 62 winners to seize the initiative against Opelka.
"It was a really tough match," Harris said. "Reilly is always going to come with a lot of big serves, that's for sure.
"I think I handled it well... I held my composure. I served really well throughout the match. All in all, I'm just very, very pleased and very relieved after that performance."
Harris had the best of the early exchanges, but neither player was able to gain a clear advantage until the South African pounced midway through the opening set to break Opelka's booming serve and take a 5-4 lead.
Opelka broke straight back and held his nerve in the ensuing tiebreak to go 1-0 up in the match, but that was as good as it got for the 22nd seed.
The second set stayed on serve until the very last game, with Harris getting the crucial break to level the match, before turning up the heat and pulling away from his opponent in the final two sets.
He broke Opelka six times in the match, while only losing his own serve once, keeping things tidy with just 16 unforced errors to close out the best result of his career.
The 6-foot-11-inch Opelka packs one of the most powerful serves on the men's tour, but struggled to bring his most potent weapon to bear on the contest, landing only 65% of his first serves, though he still managed 24 aces.
"I don't think I served my best. I actually served poorly, to be honest," Opelka said. "He served great. He was the better server."
Britain's star Raducanu takes confident step
Her U.S. Open journey isn't over but Emma Raducanu has already written herself into the history books, reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final to take up the mantle of British tennis.
With grand dame Virginia Wade looking on from the stands, the 18-year-old thrashed American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 inside the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, becoming the youngest British woman in the Open Era to reach the final eight at Flushing Meadows.
She did it the hard way, packing in a grueling competitive swing through the United States that included stops in San Jose and Chicago before arriving in New York, where she put in an extra week's worth of work in qualifying rounds.
Competing in only her second Grand Slam draw, her scorelines have been remarkable by any standard: She has yet to drop a set and has only lost 15 games across four matches, two months after she reached the Wimbledon fourth round, rocketing to stardom.
Her performance has captivated the New York spectators, who couldn't help but cheer her on even against their fellow American Rogers on Monday.
"I was really grateful to have actually received quite a lot of support out there on Ashe, playing an American. I could hear a lot of chants, like people saying, C'mon, Emma, and my name," she told reporters.
"That meant a lot to me to have received that amount of support out on Ashe."
She's only the third qualifier to reach the women's quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows in the Open Era, after she was forced to retire at Wimbledon in the fourth round due to breathing difficulties.
The saga at the All England Tennis Club saw British sports personalities including Andy Murray leap to her defence after some suggested she couldn't handle the pressure, and Raducanu said Monday she long admired the three-time Grand Slam winner.
"Andy is such an inspirational person to look up. The amount that he's achieved, the amount he can do with his racquet and skill. To have him like sometimes believe in me, support me, I think it means a lot to have had someone like that," she said.
She's kept in touch with her friends back home since leaving school this summer and embarking on the more than six-week-long journey, after parting ways with prominent coach Nigel Sears after Wimbledon in favour of her youth coach Andrew Richardson.
"I've known Andrew since I was nine years old," she said in an ESPN interview. "It gives me that sense of reassurance."
The partnership appears to be working as Raducanu has proven lethal from the baseline and the net. She will need that agility to advance past Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, the 12th-ranked Swiss who is competing in her third U.S. Open quarter-final.
"She has a lot of experience on the tour. She's in great form," said Raducanu.
"I'm also feeling good about my game, also confident with the amount of matches I've played. I feel like I'm building with each one."