It didn't take long for Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to etch their name into the team's record book Sunday.
Each got the receptions and yards they needed to break the marks they had in mind by midway through the second quarter, doing so during a drive in which the Seahawks took a 6-0 lead.
Metcalf set the franchise record for receiving yards in a season with a 4-yard grab with just under 13 minutes left in the second quarter, flinging the ball to the sideline for safekeeping as he got off the turf. That broke the mark of 1,287 set by Steve Largent in 1985.
Metcalf, who finished the season with 1,303 yards, had tied the mark on the previous play. At halftime, the Seahawks tweeted a video from Largent, wearing Metcalf's jersey, congratulating Metcalf on his season.
Lockett, who came into the game with 88 receptions, set the record for receptions in a season later in the series with his 95th, breaking a mark shared by Bobby Engram (2007) and Doug Baldwin (2016).
Lockett set the mark with a 7-yard reception on a play that snapped with 10:14 left, giving him seven receptions for 59 yards to that point.
Lockett also went over 1,000 yards receiving on the drive, making it only the second time in team history the Seahawks had two receivers go over the 1,000-yard mark in the same season (Brian Blades and Joey Galloway did it in 1995). Lockett finished the season with 100 catches for 1,054 yards.
2021 schedule almost set
The end of the 2020 regular season also means that the 2021 schedule is now set — with one caveat.
And that caveat is that the league is expected to add a 17th game for the 2021 season. It is thought that game will be an interconference contest against a team that finished in the same place in a corresponding division. There's speculation that the Seahawks will play AFC North winner Pittsburgh, thought's unclear if that would be home or road game (one thought is that home and road will rotate each year by conference, meaning every AFC team would host one year, every NFC team the next, etc.).
But the rest of the Seahawks' 2021 schedule is set, with most of it already long determined via the league's scheduling formula.
Six games will be home and road contests against the other three NFC West foes — the Cardinals, Rams and 49ers.
The NFC West will also play the AFC South next season, so for the Seahawks that means home games against Tennessee and Jacksonville and road games against Houston and Indianapolis (the reverse of 2017 when the divisions last played).
The NFC West will also play the NFC North next year, which for the Seahawks means home games against Chicago and Detroit and road games against Minnesota and Green Bay (the reverse of the 2018 season when the divisions last played).
The Seahawks also play a home game against the NFC South winner (New Orleans) and in what was the last thing that needed to be determined, on the road against the winner of the NFC East (Washington).
Forecast on Jarran Reed unclear
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, whose 6 1/2 sacks for the season finished second on the team behind Jamal Adams' 9 1/2 , didn't record a statistic Sunday while dealing with an oblique strain.
Reed also has been playing through a bruised sternum that has limited him in practice in recent weeks.
"He had an oblique strain that happened in early, middle of the game, and he went back in with it and played with it," Carroll said. "(But he's) pretty sore coming out, though. So we have to see what that means. I don't have any forecast there."
Getting the early Saturday time slot for their playoff game means a tough turnaround for any injured players, though at least the Seahawks doesn't have to travel.
But if the Seahawks don't have Reed, it may have to do something to beef up the tackle spot after last week agreeing to waive Damon "Snacks" Harrison. Harrison, who said he didn't want to play for the Seahawks anymore when he was left inactive against the Rams, was claimed by Green Bay and played Sunday against the Bears, though he did not record a statistic.
With Harrison gone, the Seahawks have just three true defensive tackles on their active roster — Reed, Poona Ford and Bryan Mone.
They also has rookie Cedrick Lattimore of Iowa on the practice squad, and he could be elevated if the Seahawks were to need another tackle.
Collins finds paydirt
Fourth-string running back Alex Collins, elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, scored the Seahawks' final touchdown on an 8-yard run late Sunday. It was his second touchdown of the season, in just his third game. Out of football in 2019, Collins has spent most of the season on the Seahawks' practice squad.
"What a great finish he had. That touchdown run was sweet," Carroll said. "Whenever Alex gets his chance, he does stuff."
The Seahawks were without No. 2 running back Carlos Hyde on Sunday because of an illness, and third-stringer Rashaad Penny (six carries, 19 yards) was cramping in the second half.
Husky done good
Tristan Vizcaino, the former University of Washington kicker, made the most of his extended tryout with the 49ers on Sunday.
In his first NFL game, Vizcaino converted all five of his kicks against the Seahawks. He was 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts, converting from 36, 47 and 33 yards, and made both of his point-after tries.