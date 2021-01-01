Barring something unforeseen Sunday against the 49ers, DK Metcalf will set the record for most receiving yards in a season by a Seahawk.
Metcalf needs just 6 yards in the regular-season finale to surpass the 1,287 by Steve Largent in 1985.
It would mark the completion of a goal Metcalf says he set more than a year ago near the end of his rookie year, when he ranked third among all first-year receivers in the NFL with 900 yards.
"I kind of looked up the record last year, toward the end of the season," Metcalf said via Zoom on Thursday. "So I knew it was going to be on the agenda this year to break it."
Metcalf, though, hardly plans to stop there.
"I've got to start small with the Largent record," Metcalf said. "And then hopefully move on to Calvin's record."
That would be Calvin Johnson, who in 2012 with Detroit set the NFL season record for receiving yards at 1,964.
That won't be easy.
Johnson's 2012 total is almost 100 yards more than the next-best total Atlanta's Julio Jones is next on the list with 1,871 in 2015. When Johnson broke the record, he surpassed Jerry Rice's 1,848 yards in 1995.
The 2012 Lions went 4-12 and didn't have a whole lot to be excited about offensively. Tight end Brandon Pettigrew was their second-leading receiver with 567 yards.
But Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he believes Metcalf is capable of anything, saying the two have discussed goals.
"I've got goals, and he's got goals, and we share those together," Wilson said Thursday.
One of those, Wilson said, is that "we want to be the best quarterback-receiver tandem ever."
Wilson was quick to note that "me and Tyler (Lockett) have been really special, too."
Indeed, Lockett is nearing some records of his own.
He needs seven receptions to set the franchise record with 95 in a season. Doug Baldwin had 94 catches in 2016, and Bobby Engram had 94 in 2007.
Lockett also needs 36 yards for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, to become the sixth player in club history to do so.
That would give Seattle two 1,000-yard receivers for only the second time in franchise history (Brian Blades and Joey Galloway did it in 1995).
"Both of those guys have an opportunity to break some cool records," Wilson said. "And it's not about records, it's about winning. But a lot of times when you have great records you get to win that's just part of it. ... So it's a good thing to have great, great guys who are really great teammates, as well."