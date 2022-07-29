220830-sports-metcalf01

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf did not participate in Wednesday’s training-camp practice in Renton. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

RENTON — There will be no drawn-out DK drama, disrupting the runway to a season already fraught with enough problematic issues for the Seahawks.

On a day when health concerns over safety Jamal Adams darkened the mood, cross the biggest issue off the list: receiver DK Metcalf is in the fold, just two days into training camp. The Seahawks thus have their franchise player, the new face of the organization, the symbolic embodiment of coach Pete Carroll’s steadfast insistence in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade that they weren’t rebuilding.



