RENTON — Three days later, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf marveled at the attention his cart ride to the bathroom in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win at Detroit received, even if he seemed to bemusedly understand it comes with the territory.

“I don’t know how everybody found out about it, that’s what I’m so curious about,” Metcalf said. “No, I’m not surprised about it (the attention it received).”