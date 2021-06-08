We know DK Metcalf can catch and we know he can run.
Now to see if the Seahawks receiver can hit and throw.
Major League Baseball announced Monday that Metcalf will be among the contestants for the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field in Denver.
This comes on the heels of Metcalf taking part in the Golden Games 100-meter dash in May in which he recorded a time of 10.37 seconds.
In between, Metcalf will be in Seattle as the Seahawks conclude their offseason program this week and next. Metcalf said after the Golden Games meet that his next step was preparing for Seattle’s minicamp, which is June 15-17.
Many veterans are also returning this week for the final four OTAs (Organized Team Activities), including quarterback Russell Wilson, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and Metcalf.
Each was reported by the Seahawks on Monday as having been in attendance for what are officially voluntary sessions. In fact, the Seahawks announced 76 of the 90 players on the roster were in attendance.
That jibed with what coach Pete Carroll had said two weeks ago, when he indicated most vets would be returning for the final week of OTAs and minicamp.
The team had about 40 mostly rookies and young players in attendance for the first six of 10 OTAs. Many vets had been sitting out after players released a statement in April through the NFLPA saying players would not take part in on-field in-person drills due to worries of COVID-19.
But players had also said they hoped that there would be enough positive movement in COVID-19 issues to feel comfortable returning, and that appears to be the case.
As for Metcalf, once minicamp is done, Metcalf will take off his football helmet and put on a batting helmet and softball glove.
Metcalf played football and ran track at Oxford (Miss.) High so it’s unclear the last time he swung a baseball bat in any serious manner — if that’s what you want to call the celebrity game.
Among others listed as taking part are rapper and actor Quavo, pop star JoJo Siwa, actor Ross Butler, WWE wrestler The Miz, San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Jennie Finch, and former MLB stars Hunter Pence, Larry Walker, CC Sabathia and Vinny Castilla.