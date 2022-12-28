SPORTS-RED-SOXS-DAVID-ORTIZ-COMPARES-1-MLV.jpg (copy)

The Boston Red Sox hosts its 6th annual Winter Weekend in downtown Springfield two years ago at MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center. This is former designated hitter and first baseman David Ortiz.

 Leon Nguyen | The Republican

A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of 13 people accused of attempting to murder former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in Santo Domingo in 2019, according to reports.

Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia and Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, the accused shooter, were sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to an ESPN report. The two received the longest sentences among the defendants.



