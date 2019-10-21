If you have been following Wenatchee High School girls’ swimming over the past six years, you may have heard the name Dressel a time or two. Isabelle Dressel, 20, was a record-setting swimmer at WHS, before coming back to coach this season.
Rae Ann, 17, and Brooklyn, 15, Dressel are two of the top swimmers on the team this season, which is saying something because the Panthers are loaded with talent, including 10 seniors.
“They have been such an amazing group of young ladies. I just can’t say enough good things about them as people first. They are kind of kid you want in your classroom, the kind of kid you want on your team. You want your kids to hang out with them,” said WHS Swim Coach James Elwyn. “There is a lot of character there and qualities you can attribute to the parents and everyone else around them. On top of that, they are phenomenal athletes.”
Their swimming journey started a few years back in Leavenworth. Father Larry Dressel said they were living in Leavenworth when the girls started with the summer swim team there.
When the girls first started out, Larry Dressel said they practically lived at the pool. The younger two were not allowed to swim unless they were in swim lesson at the same time. He figures they spent five to six hours a day at the pool.
“They decided they really liked it so they joined Velocity. They haven’t been in it very long. When Isabelle was ready to start high school, we decided to move from Leavenworth to Wenatchee so she could swim for a high school team,” Larry Dressel said.
After a stellar high school career, Isabelle swam in college, but the shoulder she injured her junior year in high school started acting up. She ended up having surgery. Now she is back here to coach.
Coaching her younger sisters has been fun, Isabelle said.
“It’s definitely different because it’s hard to know to coach them on something because I don’t know they will listen because it’s their big sister. It’s still been fun and cool to see them working hard,” Isabelle Dressel said. “It’s always fun to talk about and tease them.”
Rae Ann likes the 50-free and 100-breast the best, mainly because they are both sprint races. Brooklyn said the 100 Free is her favorite, but she also pretty good at the 200-free, although it is not necessarily fun.
“It’s interesting, Rae Ann and Isabelle are breaststrokers and sprinters while the little sister Brooklyn is not a breaststroker. She is a pretty good sprinter but we’re having her swim the longer races,” Elwyn said.
Elwyn said the sisters are gamers too.
“If you look at the performances at state, for all three, in prelims, they’ll swim well. In finals, they’ll swim better. It’s one of those things. The lights are on. It’s a bigger stage. They are going to be better,” Elwyn said. “It’s nice to have that in the bag. You know you can count on it.”
Rae Ann and Brooklyn swim on the relays together, but swimming against each other is not a favorite, at least for Brooklyn.
“I don’t like racing her. I don’t want hurt feelings, mine or hers. Being competitive with my sister isn’t fun, but practices with her are fun,” Brooklyn Dressel said.
“For the most part, I enjoy it. I like the competitiveness. It’s annoying when Emi (England, assistant coach) puts us up against each other. Then again, it pushes me. We get along well, so I like it,” Rae Ann Dressel said.
Being a competitive swimmer is a huge commitment. The girls basically swim year-round, sometimes twice a day. Larry Dressel said they encourage them to take some time off.
They usually take a few weeks off in April, before the start of the high school season.
“Otherwise, it is year-round. They do a lot of stuff in the weight room away from the pool. During the summer, there are two-a-days. During high school, there are two-a-days,” Larry Dressel said. “It’s a huge time commitment.”
The motivation, Rae Ann said, comes from wanting to do better, to see how far she can go. She wants to swim competitively for a while and just get better. Brooklyn wants to swim in college.
Their mom, Carolyn Dressel, was a competitive swimmer herself back in high school. She was the one who pushed them into swimming. Carolyn was a backstroker, but none of the girls do it. Rae Ann is the default backstroker on the team, Brooklyn said.
“There are no backstrokers in the valley. It’s weird. There are some people who are kind of good but no one is a backstroker,” Isabelle said.
Neither Brooklyn or Rae Ann has rivals, per se. Rae Ann said there are a few people she doesn’t like that have talked trash about her, but she would call any a deadset rival.
Brooklyn has a rivalry with Eastmont’s Emma Knott in the 100-free, but they are actually best friends. For Elwyn, just having the Dressel's on the team has changed the culture of the team, which has led to the success.
“They make such a big difference, in and out of the water. Rae Ann is one of the senior leaders this year. She has called senior meetings and talk about the issues on the team. Sometimes they want my input, sometimes they don’t. I trust them,” Elwyn said. “It’s bigger than them. The culture they’ve helped create has been essential.”
Both Isabelle and Rae Ann are on school-record relay teams. Brooklyn has the school record in the 200-free. Isabelle still holds the school record in the 100-breast, but Rae Ann has her sights set on breaking that.
“Brooklyn is chasing Hannah Bruggman’s 100-free record, which she set winning a state title. Certainly that gives it more prestige. Getting down to that level is something Brooklyn can do,” Elwyn said.
The state meet is coming up soon. Rae Ann said winning state would be pretty awesome, but just getting anywhere in the top three would be amazing. Their main rivals at state are Newport, Skyline and Curtis.
“If you look back at the six consecutive years we’ve had teams on the podium at state, you’ll find a Dressel or two on that team every year,” Elwyn said.