LAS VEGAS — All in all, a rather fine Tuesday for Drew Timme.

The Gonzaga senior forward was named first-team All-America by The Sporting News in the morning. About 12 hours later he climbed to the top of the GU's all-time scoring list, breaking a record held by Frank Burgess for 62 years. To cap it off, Timme was voted most outstanding player of the West Coast Conference Tournament after Gonzaga's 77-51 blowout victory over Saint Mary's in the championship game at Orleans Arena.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?