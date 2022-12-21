SPOKANE — Drew Timme has a lengthy flight home Wednesday to Dallas for the Christmas holiday, but his mind was completely focused on the task at hand Tuesday.

The senior forward delivered another masterful performance on a night when the 11th-ranked Zags needed all of his season-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to hold off Montana 85-75 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.