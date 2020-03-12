The NCAA basketball tournaments are in jeopardy, as two powerful programs have suspended all sports, with no exception for March Madness. Duke and Kansas, national title contenders in the men’s tournament, announced Thursday that they were stopping sports because of the coronavirus.
The men’s tournament is scheduled to begin next Tuesday, March 17.
Later Thursday, the ACC suspended all sports. (Duke is an ACC member.) The ACC and Big 10 have been pulling athletes from winter championships; the indoor track and wrestling championships are still scheduled to take place without fans this weekend.
“Based on the recommendation of our medical professionals, we have canceled all athletic travel indefinitely,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said. His men’s basketball program is ranked No. 1 nationally.
“We emphatically support the decision made by [Duke president Vincent Price] today regarding the suspension of athletic competition at Duke,” Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said.
The cancelations make it hard to imagine the Division I basketball championships happening, at least in March.
The programs pulled out the same day that every conference canceled its men’s tournament. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the men’s tournament would happen, but without fans. The half of a Big East tournament game played before cancellation Thursday showed that even a fan-free game meant hundreds of people in attendance.
Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, told the Wall Street Journal that players would likely need to get tested before the tournament, and that it was unclear if that much testing was even possible.