SEATTLE — If the Mariners finally get to the eden that is baseball's postseason, a place where they haven't ventured in 20 frustrating years, this chaotic and wonderful mess of a baseball game that featured disappointment, frustration, a glimmer of hope that triggered belief followed by impossible joy and sprinkled bitter anger and seething hate over 3 hours and 54 minutes will be looked to as the moment when they went from wannabe believers to actual achievers.
And thousands of Mariners fans, vastly more than the announced crowd of 15,162 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, so starved for the team's success and wanting for something more than it's been, will happily lie and tell everyone they were there that night to see it.
Down 7-0 after three innings, and seemingly destined to be blown out and bullied yet again by the Houston Astros, the Mariners somehow found a way to come back and find victory in their most preposterous win of the season.
Dylan Moore's grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning off lefty Brooks Raley capped the impossible comeback and gave Seattle a stunning 11-8 win.
"You could talk all night long about that game and everything that went into it, but you really have to start with the the heart of this ballclub," said manager Scott Servais, his voice raspy and emotion filling his throat at times. "They truly believe they're playing for something bigger than themselves. They believe in each other and are growing confidence in all parts and all facets of our game."
Down a run going into the eighth, Seattle loaded the bases with a leadoff single from Ty France and tough two-out walks from Jarred Kelenic and pinch-hitter Tom Murphy.
With the remaining fans standing in anticipation, the excitable Moore stepped to the plate. In a season where he expected to be more consistent of a contributor at the plate, he delivered "the best moment of my baseball career so far."
"You just have to do what you've been doing your whole life, which is playing baseball — see ball, hit ball — and just stick with your approach as best you can," Moore said. "In situations like that, with the crowd the way it was, I was just thinking that the pressure is on him and not so much me. He's the one who's got to come out and throw me strikes. So I've just got to be able to be on time and hit a good pitch. I was able to do that."
He crushed a 1-1 cutter that lefty Brooks Raley left up in the zone. Moore attacked the mistake, sending a rocket toward the left field. Moore immediately dropped his black bat upon making contact. He and everyone in the stadium knew it was gone. Bedlam ensued and Moore pointed to the Mariners dugout that resembled a mosh pit as he trotted to first.
"There was chaos everywhere," said J.P. Crawford. "I blacked out. I was screaming on deck. I turned around to yell to the brick fence wall thing we have right there. Oh my goodness, moments like that you just dream of when you're a little kid in the batting cages."
Crawford didn't dream of taking a Raley fastball to the shoulder when he got to the plate. The Mariners felt Raley did it as retaliation with Servais screaming at the pitcher and the Astros dugout. After an umpires meeting, Raley was ejected.
"I can't speak to what's going on in the pitcher's mind," Servais said. "Certainly with all the emotion in that game and how we were celebrating, you can take it for whatever it's worth. You can't let pitches get away like that and hit somebody after you give up a grand slam. Was it on purpose? I don't know. But things happen in the game. It was a very emotional game and I'm glad he got ejected."
Crawford didn't think it was a purpose pitch, saying the Astros always pitch him inside. But he also enjoyed seeing his manager and teammates angry at the situation.
"That was cool," Crawford said. "That fired me up a little bit. It just shows you what type of team we have this year. We have each other's backs. To have a winning successful team, we've got to have that. We've got to have person fighting for one another."
It's a team that has shown more fight this season than in past years. But they certainly don't seem to be intimidated by the Astros despite being handled by them the last few seasons, including 2019 where they went 1-18 when Moore and Crawford were in their first full seasons.
"Hell yeah, we're different team this year," Crawford said. "We're competing with everybody, and we go into the game knowing that. We go into every game knowing that we can beat any team that steps on the same field as up. If we keep that mentality throughout the whole year, we're going to be a problem."
Darren McCaughan's first MLB start began with promise and a swinging strikeout of Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve. It was McCaughan's first MLB strikeout and drew cheers almost as loud as the boos that rained down on Altuve as he came to the plate.
But when McCaughan mistakenly tried to field a ground ball back at the mound off the bat of No. 2 hitter Michael Brantley, sending it off the end of his glove and past the Mariners middle infielders who were poised to make a routine play on, it led to an infield single and an out not made. It would be five batters and six runs later before McCaughan would get the second out of the inning. A walk to Yuli Gurriel, an RBI single from Yordan Alvarez, an RBI double from Carlos Correa, a three-run bomb to right from Kyle Tucker followed by solo homer from Abraham Toro completed the carnage.
McCaughan finally ended the inning by getting Myles Straw to fly out to right and Martin Maldonado to ground out.
To McCaughan's credit, he remained in the game and pitched scoreless frames in the second and third, which was vital for any sort of comeback.
Down 6-0 after one inning isn't ideal for any game. But with the Astros starting right-hander Luis Garcia, it made the premise of a comeback much less believable.
The 24-year-old is a leading candidate for the American League rookie of the year award. In 16 starts and two relief appearances this season, he has a 7-5 record with a 2.86 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched. One of those losses came against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park on April 29. He allowed one run on three hits over five innings with six strikeouts and no walks, but Yusei Kikuchi tossed seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and Anthony Misiewicz and Kendall Graveman completed the 1-0 shutout win with scoreless frames.
Garcia carved up Seattle for the first three innings, allowing a leadoff single J.P. Crawford and then retiring the next eight hitters in a row.
Seattle broke through against Garcia the second time through the batting order. The Mariners loaded the bases with one out and Cal Raleigh cleared them, ambushing a first-pitch fastball for a double into the right-center gap to cut the lead to 7-3.
A run allowed in Keynan Middleton's second inning of work made it 8-3, dampening the hopes for a moment.
Kyle Seager reinvigorated the Mariners in the bottom of the inning. Following a leadoff single from Shed Long Jr. and J.P. Crawford's one-put single, his third hit of the night, Seager came to the plate with two outs. After falling behind 0-2, he wouldn't chase a changeup in the dirt. Garcia made the mistake of coming back with a fastball. Seager was ready for the 95-mph heater, pulling a line drive over the wall in right for a three-run homer. Seager's 19th homer of the season made it 8-6. It ended Garcia's outing. He was charged with five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. The five runs were the most he'd allowed in an outing this season.
An inning later, Seattle cut the lead to one-run when Long bounced a two-out single to left field off Bryan Abreu to score Luis Torrens from second.