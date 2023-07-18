EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval hosted two races in the first half of July. The first, held July 8, was Kids Bike Night presented by Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning where kids 12 and under were admitted free to the races and could enter a raffle to win one of over 100 bikes. The first 200 kids who showed up also received a poster.
The track raced six divisions. Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars had 21 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners had 16 entries, AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars had six entries, Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had seven entries, WMRA Midgets had six entries, and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners had seven entries.
Last Saturday was the second event. Thunder in the Valley presented by Clearwater Saloon and Casino was one of the largest open-wheel races in the Northwest. The Sprintcar Pavement Crown Series and Speedtour Sprint Cars had seven entries each and $3,500 on the line.
The event also contained the largest Rockstar Energy B-Mod race of the year with 15 entries and $2,000 up for grabs. It was followed by the Northwest Focus Midgets in their Summer Triple Crown Event with 14 entries. The track raced four divisions in total. The results for each race for both days are listed below.
July 8
Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars
1st: Seth Frazier (East Wenatchee) — started in sixth
2nd: Bob Greiner (East Wenatchee) — started in second
3rd: Brad Morrison (Moses Lake) — started in fifth
4th: Andrew Aper (South Cle Elum) — started in third
5th: Carl Brandt (Wenatchee) — started in ninth
Plumb Perfect Roadrunners
1st: Jayson Walker (East Wenatchee) — started in second
2nd: Jay Evans (Wenatchee) — started in eighth
3rd: RT Greiner (East Wenatchee) — started in 11th
4th: Eddie Razey (Soap Lake) — started in seventh
5th: Kyle Spaulding (East Wenatchee) — started in 10th
AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars
1st: Dale Knutson (Bothell) — started in third
2nd: Daryl Knutson (Marysville) — started in fourth
3rd: Chuck O'Connor (Port Townsend) — started in fifth
4th: Steven Taylor (Port Townsend) — started in sixth
5th: Jay Elliot (Bremerton) — started in first
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros
1st: Wyatt Flowers (Palmer, Alaska) — started in fourth
2nd: Cole Dasenbrock (Deer Park) — started in third
3rd: Kaden Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in second
4th: Matthew Anders (Wenatchee) — started in first
5th: Dakota Ballard (Yakima) — started in fifth
WMRA Midgets
1st: Tony Seidelman (Spanaway) — started in third
2nd: Garrett McLees (Olympia) — started in second
3rd: Dan Matthews (Esquimalt, British Columbia) — started in sixth
4th: Scott Seidleman (Tacoma) — started in fourth
Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners
1st: Kayleb Gill (Wenatchee) — started in fourth
2nd: Bailee Denton (Selah) — started in fifth
3rd: Tommy Craig (Wenatchee) — started in second
4th: Laila Arneson (Soap Lake) — started in third
5th: Preston Brandt (Marysville) — started in first
Saturday
Rockstar Energy B-Mods
1st: Glenn Knutson (Quincy) — started in eighth
2nd: Shane Mitchell (East Wenatchee) — started in 15th
3rd: Chad Holaday (Wenatchee) — started in 13th
4th: Trucker Moore (Wenatchee) — started in seventh
5th: Colby Holaday (Wenatchee) — started in fifth
Sprint Car Shootout
1st: Colton Nelson (Meridian, Idaho) — started in fifth
2nd: Cody Ridge (Snohomish) — started in sixth
3rd: Rob Grice (Boise, Idaho) — started in third
4th: Marty Rosler (Burien) — started in seventh
5th: Tom Beierman (Ephrata) — started in first
Northwest Focus Midgets
1st: Nick Evans (Granite Falls) — started in fourth
2nd: Shane Smith (Bow) — started in 10th
3rd: Randy Schaaf (Fife) — started in ninth
4th: Keegan Creager (Marysville) — started in third
5th: Mike Roberts (East Wenatchee) — started in seventh
Winged Sprints
1st: Colton Nelson (Meridian, Idaho) — started in sixth
2nd: Cody Ridge (Snohomish) — started in fifth
3rd: Rob Grice (Boise, Idaho) — started in fourth
4th: Marty Rosler (Burien) — started in third
5th: Tom Beierman (Ephrata) — started in first
The WVSO hosts the Les Schwab Tire Christmas in August race event on Aug. 5. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m.
