Race car drivers compete in the Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners 20 lap race during opening night April 15 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval hosted two races in the first half of July. The first, held July 8, was Kids Bike Night presented by Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning where kids 12 and under were admitted free to the races and could enter a raffle to win one of over 100 bikes. The first 200 kids who showed up also received a poster.

The track raced six divisions. Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars had 21 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners had 16 entries, AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars had six entries, Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had seven entries, WMRA Midgets had six entries, and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners had seven entries.



