EAST WENATCHEE — Thursday afternoon, Eastmont hosted the most recent boys' golf POD for the Big Nine at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club and came in second place after West Valley.

Eastmont collected a team score of 334 and Wenatchee finished with 370.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?