EAST WENATCHEE — Thursday afternoon, Eastmont hosted the most recent boys' golf POD for the Big Nine at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club and came in second place after West Valley.
Eastmont collected a team score of 334 and Wenatchee finished with 370.
Cal Anderson led Eastmont shooting an 80. Andy Hobson was one stroke behind with an 81, Quentin Martinez shot an 86, Andrew Pope scored an 87, Lucas Babst had a 92, and Noah Whittle finished with a 99.
“The green was very fast and caught most players off guard,” Eastmont head coach Spencer Ellis said. “We’ll have a good week of practice coming up in preparation for our next match.”
For Wenatchee, Jackson Bishop led with an 84, Lukas Jackson followed by shooting a 92, Gage Turner scored a 96, Luke Thrapp had a 98, and Frank Brandt finished with a 109.
“It was a windy and cold day,” Wenatchee head coach Dave Jagla said. “Which made the conditions tough for all competitors.”
The next Big Nine boys golf POD will be hosted by Eisenhower at the Elks Golf & Country Club at 11 a.m. on Friday.
