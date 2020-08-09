EAST WENATCHEE — Glenn Knutson’s streak of four-straight wins at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval snapped Saturday night after he collided with James Woods with under 10-laps to go in the Pro-Late model main event.
Woods led for a large portion of the race but Knutson was able to close the gap and catch him with eight laps left. Knutson tried to maneuver his Camaro around Woods heading into turn three but Woods got loose and slid into Knutson, knocking him out of the race. Gary Homad, East Wenatchee, was able to jump into the lead.
Brad Morrison battled with Homad down the stretch — once the caution was lifted — but Homad was able to hold him off and grab his first checkered flag at the Super Oval since 2009.
“That was fortunate,” Homad told NCWLIFE in the post-race interview. “It’s good to be lucky.”
Morrison crossed the line sideways but finished second; Michael Knutson took third.
“It was a good race,” Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders said Monday.
With only one Pro-Late model race left on the schedule, it’s down to brothers’ Glenn and Michael in the points standings. Glenn currently leads his brother by seven points.
Evan Goetz, Okanogan, finished first in the Mountain Dew Jr. Late Models and Jared Ingram, East Wenatchee, took the checkered flag in the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners.
Seth Frazier, East Wenatchee, continued his dominance in the Thunder Cars and won his third straight race, beating out both Mike Sims and Terry Osborn. Frazier currently leads Osborn by 26 points with two races left on the schedule.
“The whole field picked up speed and it came down to the start-finish line,” Anders said. “Cameron Doyle, who finished sixth, came across sideways; it was an exciting race to watch.”
Jordan Mullins, Naches, placed first in the Bandoleros.
“The Bandoleros had their biggest field in four or five years with 11 cars running,” Anders said. “It’s good to see that class growing and there was a good battle between Mullins and Ryker Ohler. It sets up a great points-battle for the final race of the season on Sept., 12, with the top three drivers (Mullins, Allie-Mae Jones and Cannon Delong) all separated by three points.”
The Super Oval is off this weekend but will return on Aug. 22 for the Johnson Electric Night, where five classes are expected to run: Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners, Holaday’s Custom Muffler B-Mods, NW Pro 4 Trucks and Economy Midgets.